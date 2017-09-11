Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan rested for South Africa tests

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan makes a face during a training session before Friday's clash with England in their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match in Chittagong March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

(Reuters) - Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the two-match test series against South Africa after he asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for time off to recover from exhaustion, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said.

Shakib has played 50 international matches across all formats since 2016, scoring 771 runs and taking 41 wickets in nine tests during this period. He has played in 51 tests overall since 2007.

He also plays for Twenty20 teams in multiple franchise-based leagues around the world.

"Shakib has formally written to the Board with the request for some time off from Test cricket temporarily due to the demands placed on him physically and mentally from playing continuously in recent times," Chowdhury said in a statement.

"While he remains very important to the Bangladesh team in all formats, especially in Test cricket, the Board nevertheless acknowledges Shakib's need for a rest and has decided to keep him out of the Test squad for the Tour of South Africa 2017."

The 30-year-old was impressive in the recent two-match test series against Australia, where he picked up 10 wickets and scored 153 runs in the first test to help his side register a historic victory.

Shakib will return to the squad for the three-match one day international and two-match Twenty20 series that will be played in October.

The BCB recalled all-rounder Mahmudullah in Shakib's absence and dropped Nasir Hossain from the 15-man squad for the series, with the first test to start on Sept. 28 at Senwes Park.

Bangladesh team: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Mominul Haque

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)