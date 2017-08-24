Bangladesh vs Australia 2017: 5 players to watch out for

The Bangladesh Tigers will take on the mighty Australian side in a two match Test series at home, starting with the first Test at Dhaka on August 27. The two sides have met each other on four occasions in Tests previously and Australia have won all four of them.
The superiority of the Aussies is visible in their unbeaten streak against Bangladesh. However, things will be different this time. Australia are well aware of the fact that Bangladesh are now capable enough of beating any top Test side as they almost won the series against England last time.
And there is no doubt that they will give a tough competition to the visitors this time as well. It will be a very intriguing contest between the two sides and there are some players on both sides who can do a lot of damage.
Let us now have a look at five players to watch out for in the series.
#1) Tamim Iqbal
Tamim Iqbal is presently Bangladesh's leading run scorer in all three formats of the game. He has been playing for Bangladesh for a decade now and has made himself the team's premier batsman over the years.
He had a good run in the ICC Champions Trophy and will be looking forward to continuing it in the series against Australia as well. This is the first time he will be playing a Test match against Australia. Moreover, it is also going to be his 50th Test match and it couldn't have come against a better opposition.
Tamim already has 3677 runs to his name in 49 Tests that includes 8 centuries and 22 fifties. In this series, he will be eager to show his class again and lead the way for Bangladesh with his batting.
#2) Steve Smith
The Australian skipper will be looking to put an end to his Asian misery in this tour of Bangladesh. Australia suffered humiliation at the hands of both Sri Lanka and India on their previous Asian tours.
Although Steve Smith tried his best to deal with the bowlers, the other batsmen failed to put up a resistance each time. This time the right-hander would look to play long innings each time he steps out to bat.
Smith already has over 5000 runs to his name in 54 Tests that includes 20 centuries and as many fifties. He is one amongst the 'fabulous four' of the modern generation and everyone can expect some classy knocks from him on this tour.
#3) Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib AL Hasan has been one of the main reasons behind Bangladesh's rise in World Cricket over the years. Equally adept in batting, bowling and fielding, Shakib lends enormous balance to the side.
His slow left arm orthodox bowling will play a crucial role in this series against Australia. The Australian side have displayed their weakness against spin on previous tours to Sri Lanka and India. And Shakib will try to take full advantage of that with all his experience.
He will play a crucial role with the bat as well. He is Bangladesh's second highest run scorer just behind Tamim Iqbal and averages more than 40 with the bat and has an overseas double ton to his name also that he achieved in Wellington. Come 27th August, he will be playing his 50th Test match along with Tamim Iqbal and would look to make it a memorable outing with an excellent performance.
#4) Ashton Agar
Ashton Agar had a dream start to his career back in 2013 at the age of 19. Selected as a bowler to play in the 1st Test of Ashes Series against England at Trent Bridge, Agar smashed the highest score by a No. 11 batsman on debut.
Australia were reeling on a score of 117/9 when Agar came in and smashed a 98 off just 101 deliveries, thereby stitching a partnership of 163 runs with Philip Hughes. However, he did not have a great outing with the ball and was dropped from the side after the second Test.
After two Test matches, Agar has just two wickets to his name at a dismal average of 124. However, that is expected to improve as he will play a crucial role for Australia both with the bat and ball in the series against Bangladesh. He will probably be preferred over Mitchell Swepson owing to his superior batting abilities.
On the Bangladeshi pitches supporting his kind of bowling, he can become a real menace for the batsmen if he delivers the ball in the right areas.
#5) Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Mehidy Hasan is one amongst Bangladesh's rising young talents. He picked up 19 wickets in his debut Test series against England in 2016 and was adjudged the 'Man of the Series' as well. Hasan was the 9th overall and first Bangladeshi to be adjudged the 'Man of the Series' in his debut Test series.
He spun a web around the English batsmen in the series and was the seventh and youngest Bangladeshi to claim a five-wicket haul on his Test debut. By the time he played his second Test, he already had three five wicket hauls to his name and was the sixth player to do so.
He has one fifty to his name also in the seven Tests that he has played so far. However, his major role in the series against Australia will be with the ball.