Bangladesh vs Australia 2017: 5 players to watch out for

​

Tamim Iqbal More

​

The Bangladesh Tigers will take on the mighty Australian side in a two match Test series at home, starting with the first Test at Dhaka on August 27. The two sides have met each other on four occasions in Tests previously and Australia have won all four of them.

The superiority of the Aussies is visible in their unbeaten streak against Bangladesh. However, things will be different this time. Australia are well aware of the fact that Bangladesh are now capable enough of beating any top Test side as they almost won the series against England last time.

And there is no doubt that they will give a tough competition to the visitors this time as well. It will be a very intriguing contest between the two sides and there are some players on both sides who can do a lot of damage.

Let us now have a look at five players to watch out for in the series.

#1) Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal is presently Bangladesh's leading run scorer in all three formats of the game. He has been playing for Bangladesh for a decade now and has made himself the team's premier batsman over the years.

He had a good run in the ICC Champions Trophy and will be looking forward to continuing it in the series against Australia as well. This is the first time he will be playing a Test match against Australia. Moreover, it is also going to be his 50th Test match and it couldn't have come against a better opposition.

Tamim already has 3677 runs to his name in 49 Tests that includes 8 centuries and 22 fifties. In this series, he will be eager to show his class again and lead the way for Bangladesh with his batting.

​

#2) Steve Smith

​

Steve Smith More

​

The Australian skipper will be looking to put an end to his Asian misery in this tour of Bangladesh. Australia suffered humiliation at the hands of both Sri Lanka and India on their previous Asian tours.

Although Steve Smith tried his best to deal with the bowlers, the other batsmen failed to put up a resistance each time. This time the right-hander would look to play long innings each time he steps out to bat.

Smith already has over 5000 runs to his name in 54 Tests that includes 20 centuries and as many fifties. He is one amongst the 'fabulous four' of the modern generation and everyone can expect some classy knocks from him on this tour.

Read More