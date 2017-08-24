Bangladesh vs Australia 2017: 5 Bangladeshi players to watch out for

The last time the Baggie Greens toured Bangladesh was in 2006 – which, to be honest, was before I even reached puberty. 11 years later, the Kangaroos are back again in the land of the Tigers, but so much has changed from the last time they were here.
Right now, Bangladesh cricket is at its pinnacle. Back then, Bangladesh were just a punching bags for the mighty teams to pounce on. However, this time around, Bangladesh are no longer just a pushover and many actually think that the hosts are the favourites to win the series.
In their historic last Test against Sri Lanka, which was the nation’s 100th in the format, Bangladesh dismantled the Lankans to win the game. Australia, however, is made of much better stuff (even after considering their humiliation in Sri Lanka), but the confidence is high among the Bangladeshis.
And here are the five Bangladesh players that everyone should look out for.
#5 Soumya Sarkar
Now, this is a guy who gets a lot of stick for his inconsistent performances. Indeed, when he was announced as the icon of the Chittagong franchise of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League, many ridiculed the decision.
But let’s not forget the fact that his bat played the biggest role in Bangladesh’s ODI series win against South Africa in 2015. Yes, we are not supposed to live in the past – and I, for one, don’t advocate that either – but the thing is, Sarkar can actually inflict a lot of damage when he is in full swing.
At his best, his batting is an art that looks like a more elegant and left-handed version of Virender Sehwag. With minimal footwork and optimum hand-eye coordination, he can power the ball almost anywhere on the field and can desecrate the Australian bowlers without even giving them a chance to look in.
#4 Mushfiqur Rahim
The rise of Musfiqur Rahim over the years has been nothing short of extraordinary. He is not among the most talented players in the team, but his diligence and determination have made him one of the best Test players in the history of the nation.
Over the years, he has worked his socks off to improve the flaws in his batting to become one of Bangladesh’s most prominent figures.
Indeed, he is among the most consistent players in the team and has, improved a lot since Bangladesh’s Asia Cup run in 2012. Prior to the tournament, Rahim had an average of 29.01 in Tests. After that tournament, his average went up to 43.53.
Indeed, the Test captain became the first Bangladeshi to ever score a double century in Tests in 2013 when he scored 200 against Sri Lanka. He hasn’t looked back ever since and has been a dependable asset in the batting lineup for the Tigers.
#3 Nasir Hossain
In an ideal world, Nasir Hossain should be among the first names in the starting XI for Bangladesh in the first Test against Australia. The all-rounder is in the form of his life as he has devastated oppositions in the domestic level.
Indeed, in his last five List-A games, he has three 50-plus scores as well as a century while also picking seven wickets in the process. Given that the Aussies find it a little uncomfortable against the spinners, Nasir’s cunning spin bowling will come in handy against the Kangaroos.
Apart from that, he is in scoring touch and guarantees runs in the lower order. In truth, with the form that he is in, having him in the team is like having two players simultaneously. And Australia would be foolish to not keep an eye out for him should he play.
#2 Shakib al-Hasan
Obviously. A slideshow like this isn’t complete without the inclusion of the greatest all-rounder in the world. The man from Magura might have had his disciplinary issues, but few can raise questions about his commitment to the cause.
He is perhaps the first Bangladeshi player to do justice to his talent via hard work and grit. The likes of Ashraful and Aftab Ahmed let success get to their heads and took their immense talent for granted. Shakib, however, has kept working hard ever since he has been with the game.
One could almost say that the current batch of players in the team are inspired by Shakib and look up to him. It is for this reason that the Bangladesh team are now finally blossoming as the players are working hard to complement their natural ability.
With Shakib, runs and/or wickets are guaranteed. If anything, he is the first Bangladeshi player that the Australians will look out for.
#1 Tamim Iqbal
By the time he retires, he will have become the best Bangladeshi batsman of all time, if he isn’t already. Tamim Iqbal always had the talent, but sometimes it felt like he took it for granted. However, he has come a long way from the guy who used to throw his wicket away for nothing to someone on whom the team can rely on.
When Tamim is on fire, it feels as though his bat is a guitar playing a heavy metal solo that melts the faces of the viewers/listeners with its brutal brilliance tingled with an aesthetic touch. Tamim Iqbal was once dropped from the national team, a move which was reversed after the PM of Bangladesh herself intervened to get him back to the team.
That was the moment that changed his career for the better. He has never been the same player ever since. The Tamim Iqbal you see now is Bangladesh’s greatest batting reality, the genuine match-winner that the team always needed at the top of the order.
And now they finally have it.