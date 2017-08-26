Bangladesh vs Australia 2017: 5 reasons why Bangladesh can humble Australia

​

We are only a day away before the first of the two Tests at Dhaka takes place between hosts Bangladesh and Australia. This will be Australia’s first series in Bangladesh since 2011 and also the first Test series between Australia and Bangladesh since 2006.

Last time both these teams met, Australia won the series 2-0. However, it wasn’t an easy journey for them as Bangladesh gave them a tough fight in the first Test at Fatullah. Australia comprehensively won the second Test at Chittagong by an innings and 80 runs, though.

This time, Australia will definitely be the overwhelming favourites but Bangladesh Cricket has evolved a lot over the years and should definitely not be taken lightly because the former minnows are now more than a challenge to the most powerful cricket teams of the world.

Here are five reasons why Bangladesh can beat Australia in the Test series.

#5 Home advantage

In the past couple of years, Bangladesh have established themselves to be just as good as the other “Big Guns” in ODI and T20 cricket. Even in Tests, Bangladesh’s performance has been pretty decent, especially at home.

In the last four years, Bangladesh have lost only 3 out of 14 home Test matches, winning four and drawing the other 7. Bangladesh’s four Test wins include a whitewash against Zimbabwe in 2014 and a memorable 108-run win against England at Chittagong last year.

Besides, Australia’s performances in Asia haven’t been very impressive lately as they have won only two Tests in the continent over the last 9 years. The Aussies also haven’t visited Bangladesh since 2011 and the team has changed a lot since then, so Bangladesh will be banking on home advantage to perform strongly against the men from down under.

#4 Recent performances against strong teams

Bangladesh have produced some really impressive performances against the strongest teams of the sport in all formats of the sport. In Tests, Bangladesh’s performances have improved immensely. While they have whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in 2014, they have also produced some pretty wonderful performances against the bigger nations.

The Tigers managed to draw the home Test series against New Zealand and South Africa in 2013 and 2015 respectively. However, few of their finest Test performances came in the last 10 months when Bangladesh nearly defeated England in a Test match at Chittagong only to narrowly lose by 22 runs.

