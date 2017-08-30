Bangladesh talisman Shakib backs words with action in Dhaka

DHAKA (Reuters) - Shakib Al Hasan stayed true to his word after his all-round excellence helped secure Bangladesh's maiden test victory against Australia at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Australia skipper Steve Smith was among those bemused by Shakib's pre-series assertions that a modest Bangladesh were capable of beating Australia 2-0 in the home series.

Shakib showed how it was done, scoring 84 in the first innings and claiming a 10-wicket match haul as Bangladesh won inside four days to lead the series 1-0.

"At home, we believe we can beat any side," Shakib, who claimed the man-of-the-match trophy in his 50th test, told reporters.

"We had that confidence and the belief came from the last two to three years. Not many have been watching us but we were quietly doing our job."

Bangladesh were reeling at 10-3 in the first innings when Shakib rescued them with his 155-run stand with Tamim Iqbal.

"In the first innings the partnership between Tamim and Shakib really set the game up for them," Smith said.

Shakib claimed five first innings wickets to help Bangladesh gain a 43-run lead and grabbed five more in the second to script a thrilling victory.

It was a memorable outing for Shakib, who became only the second player to score a half-century and take 10 wickets in a test on two or more occasions. New Zealand great Richard Hadlee achieved the feat three times.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Christian Radnedge)