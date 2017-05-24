Bangladesh register first away win against Black Caps

Dublin [Ireland], May 25 (ANI): Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the tri-series finale, including Ireland, on Wednesday at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, thus registering their first away win against the Black Caps.

An unbroken 72-run stand between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah saw Bangladesh chase down the 271-run target with 10 balls to spare.

Mushfiqur finished on 45 not out in a partnership that was dominated by a superb innings from Mahmudullah who scored 36-ball 46, with 6 fours and a six.

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman scored 65 each before Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah saw their team register their first away win against the Kiwis in their 17th attempt.

Put in to bat first, New Zealand were restricted to 270 for eight, courtesy some fine death overs bowling from the minnows. The Tom Latham-led side could manage only 62 runs in the last 12 overs as five wickets fell during that period.

The Black Caps also had a century second wicket stand of 133 between Latham (84) and Neil Broom (63). They were 156 for the loss of one wicket at one stage before Bangladesh pulled things back.

Mushfiqur was adjudged the Man of the Match while Latham was declared the Man of the Series.

The win at Clontarf has promoted Bangladesh to sixth place in the ICC ODI Rankings, above Sri Lanka, with just four months to go before the cut-off date of September 30 when the top eight are guaranteed automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup. (ANI)