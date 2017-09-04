Bangladesh opt to bat in Chittagong Test

Chittagong [Bangladesh], September 4 (ANI): Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final Test of the two-match series against Australia at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Monday.

After losing the opening match in Dhaka by 20 runs, Australia will be desperate to restore some dented pride in this match.

Whereas Bangladesh would be eyeing their first Test series win against Australia.

A 0-2 series defeat to Bangladesh, at No. 9 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test team rankings, will send it from No. 5 to No. 6.

Australia will join Zimbabwe and Windies as the only Test-playing countries to have lost a series to Bangladesh if it fails to win in Chittagong, a statistic it will want to avoid, weather permitting.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon. (ANI)