Babar, Tamim, Akmal brothers to feature in Afghanistan's T20 league

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 30 (ANI): Pakistan's Babar Azam, Umar Akmal and Kamran Akmal are among the big international players who will feature in Afghanistan's domestic T20 league, Shpageeza Cricket League.

Players from Pakistan, the West Indies, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe were among those who went under the hammer in the high-profile auction held in Kabul on Thursday.

Aspart from these Pakistan players, Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal and Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza will turn out for six franchises in the fifth edition of the tournament in July.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib was the most-expensive buy. He was bought by Boost Defenders for USD 108,000.

The other five teams include Band-e-Amir Dragons, Mis Ainak Knights, Kabul Eagles, Speenghar Tigers and Amo Sharks.

Pakistan pacers Sohail Tanvir and Rumman Raees were bought by Band-e-Amir Dragons and Boost Defenders respectively for USD 105,000 approx.

Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes, Zimbabwe's Sean Williams were the other notable buys.

"All matches will be held in Kabul, between July 18 and July 28," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Shafiq Stanikzai said.

"The ICC has sanctioned this event, and is sending its own match referee to oversee the tournament. In addition, we will have one on-field umpire from the ICC panel," he added.

The league will be broadcast on television in Afghanistan, and Stanikzai said the board is in talks to have it reach a wider audience. (ANI)