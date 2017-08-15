Australian former Olympic champion Wooldridge dies

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian cyclist Stephen Wooldridge, a former Olympic and world champion, has died at the age of 39.

Wooldridge won a team pursuit gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and four world titles in the same event from 2002-06.

Cycling New South Wales confirmed the cyclist's death in a statement.

"Stephen was an inspirational figure in track cycling, particularly in his home state of NSW," the state governing body said in a statement.

"Cycling NSW's thoughts are with Stephen's family and his friends during this difficult time."

