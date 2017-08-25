Australia vs Bangladesh: Spinning tracks won't guarantee win, says Tamim

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 25 (ANI): Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has insisted that spinning tracks alone won't guarantee his team's success against Australia in the upcoming two-Test series.

"It is not that we will win just by making spin tracks," Tamim told reporters in Dhaka.

"Even if there is support for the spinners in the wicket, still our spinners will have to bowl really well.

Bangladesh defeated England on a spin-friendly pitch in their last home Test in October and a similar tactic could be adopted when it takes on Australia in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from Sunday.

Tamim, who is also the Test vice-captain, had made a key contribution in his side's 108-run victory against England when he scored a crucial hundred in the first innings.

"Our batsmen also have to bat well as well as our pacers, who need to bowl well on these surfaces. If you want to see success then all these things have to work together," said the left-handed opening batsman who has been singled out by the Australians as the main threat.

Australia have not won a series in the subcontinent since 2011 and were clean-swept in two of the three Test series' since then. In the last series against India, the Steve Smith-led side had to face a 2-1 defeat in the four-Test series.

Bangladesh have not played a single Test match against Australia since Ricky Ponting's side toured the country in 2006, six years after they were granted Test status.

Bangladesh, who had a notorious run of 71 defeats in 72 internationals from 1999 to 2004, have transformed into a team capable of surprising many and causing upsets.

In the last one year, the Asian minnows have reached the Champions Trophy semi-finals, cemented their ODI ranking of seventh, and defeated England at home in a Test and Sri Lanka away, where their 1-1 series draw bodes ill for Australia, who lost 0-3 in Sri Lanka in 2016. (ANI)