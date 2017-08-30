`Australia will show more respect to Bangladesh after Dhaka Test`

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 30 (ANI): After helping Bangladesh register its first ever Test victory against Australia, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan feels that the Steve Smith-led side will now show a lot more respect to them.

Defying all odds, Bangladesh registered its greatest win across all formats as they sealed their first Test win over Australia in what was one of the most thrilling five-day matches in recent times.

Shakib picked up a fifer each in both innings of the first Test as Bangladesh registered a remarkable 20-run win at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday, thus taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

"Australians are very good at it, we are learning from them," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shakib as saying when asked about the verbal volleys. "After this Test match they will show a lot more respect."

The Dhaka Test, which came after a gap of 11 years between the two teams, had its share of flashpoints.

During the course of the match, Shakib gave Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon a send-off on the first day, while skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner all reacted to the sledging at different points on Day Three and Four.

The 30-year-old further revealed that at home, Bangladesh have the confidence that they can beat any side.

"We had that confidence and the belief came from the last two-three years. Not many have been watching us but we were quietly doing our job," he said.

Shakib celebrated his 50th Test appearance by scoring 84 and finishing with a 10-wicket match haul and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

The second Test will begin from September 4 in Chittagong. (ANI)