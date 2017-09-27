Australia captain Jedinak to miss World Cup playoff vs Syria

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia captain Mile Jedinak has been ruled out of Asia's World Cup playoff against Syria after failing to recover from a long-term groin injury.

The stalwart midfielder, who missed the Socceroos' last World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Thailand, was named in a preliminary squad last week but omitted from the final 23-man squad released on Wednesday.

Australia travel to Melacca, Malaysia for the first leg of the tie against hosts Syria, who have been forced to play their home qualifiers away due to security concerns in the war-torn Middle East nation.

The teams return to Australia for the second leg at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Oct. 10, with the winners of the two-leg playoff to meet the fourth-placed side from the North and Central America qualifiers.

The winners of the intercontinental playoff will secure a berth in the 32-team field for next year's World Cup finals in Russia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Mat Ryan, Mitch Langerak, Danny Vukovic

Defenders - Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Mathew Jurman, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Bailey Wright

Midfielders - Mustafa Amini, Craig Goodwin, Jackson Irvine, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, James Troisi

Forwards - Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Nikita Rukavytsya

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Frank Pingue)