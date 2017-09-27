Australia's ODI Conundrum

​

Starc-Hazlewood-Cummins-Pattinson 'The Dream Attack' More

It is not often in the world of cricket that we see an Australian side losing ODI matches like they have in the recent past. Out of the last 13 ODIs played abroad, they have lost 11 and two ended in a no result. The series losses have come against top quality sides like South Africa (SA), New Zealand (NZ) and India.

The script too has looked similar most of the times. When top order delivers, middle order collapses. Otherwise, bowlers fail to defend targets. When top order fails, middle and lower order aren’t able to do much. When bowling clicks, batsmen aren’t able to chase down targets. A decade ago, such problems were unheard of in Australian cricket. So what is going wrong?

​

Priorities

Firstly, one should take a look at the team Australia has played in ODIs, especially away. Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Pattinson form the core of their bowling attack. One would expect the team to have at least three of these bowlers in the XI along with a spinner and a proper all-rounder. Yet, the SA series had none with John Hastings as the lead bowler. The current series in India has only Cummins.

The question comes to the priorities of the Australian team management. The culture in Australian cricket circles has developed on the tales of Ashes victories. A performance in Test cricket’s oldest rivalry is spoken about for generations.

Mitchell Johnson and Brad Haddin might be all-time greats - or not - but they are ‘Ashes heroes’. So its not a secret that they put their prime concerns on having the best players fit and in form for The Ashes.

It is here that bilateral ODI series without much context behind them take a backseat. Australia prefers to play a second string attack in ODIs in exchange of having a fully fit first choice bowling attack available for Tests in general and Ashes in particular (also, ICC events).

Haddin and Johnson - Heroes of The Ashes More

​

Let us look at the SA series as an example:

Australia played five ODIs and lost all of them. The bowlers in the squad were John Hastings, Scott Boland, Joe Mennie, Daniel Worrall, Chris Tremain and Adam Zampa. Mennie and Tremain made their debuts in that series and Worrall had played just one match earlier against Ireland. The first choice bowlers were either ‘rested’ or were nursing injuries.

Here’s a brief look at what happened in that series:

Read More