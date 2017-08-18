Australia announce ODI and T20I squad for India tour

​

Faulkner makes a comeback to the ODI side

All-rounder James Faulkner has been recalled to the ODI squad for the tour of India that begins on September 17. Mitchell Starc has been rested for the entire tour as he continues to recover from his foot injury as Australia have made five changes to the squad that took part in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Moises Henriques, along with the injured quartet of Chris Lynn, John Hastings, James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc, are the members of the Champions Trophy squad that miss out. In their place, Faulkner, along with Nathan Coulter-Nile have been picked.

Faulkner, who was part of Australia's victorious 2015 World Cup side, was left out of the Champions Trophy squad earlier this year but has been picked along with Coulter-Nile, who will look to continue his impressive performance in this year's IPL.

Steve Smith will captain both the ODI and T20I squad that has the majority of the usual suspects including David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. Dan Christian and Tim Paine have earned a spot in the T20 squad along with Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson while Josh Hazlewood, who is in the ODI squad, hasn't been picked for the T20 side.

Speaking about the selection of Coulter-Nile and Faulkner, selector Trevor Hohns said: "Nathan brings raw pace to the side with good variation. It is great to see him back from injury and we are hopeful he will have a big impact in this series.

"James Faulkner is a solid one-day campaigner and is very familiar with sub continent conditions, coming off a very good tour of Sri Lanka last year. We hope that he will take his chance in returning to the one-day side.

"Hilton is an aggressive striker of the ball and we think his game will be well suited to the transition to short-form cricket."

On the inclusion of Paine, Behrendorff, and Christian to the T20I side, T20 selector Mark Waugh said: "Jason has been a stand out performer for the Scorchers for a number of seasons and deserves his chance at this level.

"Dan is a very experienced allrounder who can be a very dangerous batsman. He had a solid IPL season this year and we believe his bowling will be well suited to the conditions we will face in India.

"Tim Paine has been called-up following his successful home T20 International and Big Bash campaigns."

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Australia T20 squad: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

