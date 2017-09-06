Aussies edge ahead in Chittagong Test

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept. 6 (ANI): Australia gained a 72-run lead before bad light stopped play on Day Three of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Wednesday.

Stumps were called with 13 overs remaining with Steve O'Keefe (8*) and Nathan Lyon (0*) at the crease. Earlier in the day, rain had washed out the entire morning session.

The visitors, who resumed the day at 225-2, failed to build on a healthy first-innings lead reaching 321-5 at Tea.

After the 15-minute break, Australia lost wickets in a heap and squandered the chance of getting a hefty lead and putting the hosts under pressure in the second innings.

Overnight batsman David Warner backed up his drought-breaking triumph in Dhaka with another subcontinent century before pacer Mustafizur Rahman had him caught by a juggling Imrul Kayes at leg gully at his individual score of 123.

His partner Peter Handscomb was earlier run out at the non-striker's end on 82.

Mehidy Hasan was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets for 93 runs in his 38 overs. Mustafizur Rahman also picked up three wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam picked up a wicket each. (ANI)