Atiker Konyaspor win Turkish Cup after penalty shootout

ANKARA (Reuters) - Atiker Konyaspor won their first ever Turkish Cup final on Wednesday as they edged Medipol Basaksehir in a penalty kick shootout to claim the domestic cup for the northwestern province of Eskisehir.

In the first Turkish Cup final since the 2007-08 season in which none of Istanbul's "big three" clubs - Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray - were competing, Basaksehir and Konyaspor finished regular and extra time tied 0-0.

Fans rushed the field after Konyaspor's Slovenian defender Nejc Skubic netted the winning penalty in Eskisehir's newly built 34,930-seat stadium.

With the win, Konyaspor have earned a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Basaksehir reached the final by defeating Istanbul rival Fenerbahce in penalty shootouts in the semifinal round. Konyaspor passed Kasimpasa 4-3 on aggregate.

Basaksehir, founded in 1990, earned their first run at the Champions League over the weekend, as they qualified for the preliminary round by clinching second place in the Turkey's Super Lig.

