Ashwin, Jadeja rested for first three Australia ODIs

New Delhi [India], Sept. 10 (ANI): Star Indian all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have once again been rested for the first three ODIs of the five-match series against Australia starting September 17.

Both were given rest for the recently concluded five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka which India won 5-0, as part of the rotation policy of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Meanwhile, pacers Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav, who were also rested for the series against Lanka, have been included in the 16-member squad.

Spinners Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed exceedingly well in the series, have been retained in the ODI squad, which played against Sri Lanka. The only change in the squad was the omission of fast bowler Shardul Thakur.

MSK Prasad, chairman, All-India Senior Selection Committee, outlining the way forward said, "The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested."

"The team's performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours," he added.

The first three matches will be held in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore on September 17, 21 and 24.

India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami. (ANI)