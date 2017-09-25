Ashton Agar ruled out of the series with broken finger

​

What's the story?

Australia suffered another blow after losing the series in the third ODI as left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series with a broken finger. During the third ODI at Indore, Agar injured his right little finger while fielding was visibly struggling to carry on and team doctor said that he will take no part in the series.

Team doctor Richard saw said: "Following the conclusion of the match he went for X-rays which have confirmed a fracture of the finger. He will return home to Australia and consult a specialist with a possibility of surgery."

Cricket Australia also announced that there will no replacement for the left-arm spinner for the remaining two ODIs.

In case you didn't know...

In a bid to keep the series alive, Australia went into the third ODI but only walked away with another defeat, their 11th consecutive away from home in ODIs and an injury to Agar. The left-arm spinner came in for Adam Zampa and played the last two ODIs.

The heart of the matter

The 23-year-old injured his little finger on his right hand in an attempt to stop a boundary during the third ODI. He immediately left the ground for some treatment but returned with a strapped finger and completed his quota of 10 overs but that will be his last contribution in the series as X-rays sealed his fate and put him in doubt for the home summer as well.

What's next?

Australia's 11th consecutive away ODI loss meant that they lost the series already and head to the fourth ODI in Bengaluru hoping to save some face ahead of the T20I leg of the tour. They will have to do that without Agar and no replacement announced for him as well.

Author's take

The defeat to India in the third ODI was costly for Australia in more ways than one. While their relatively inexperienced middle-order hasn't been performing to their potential, it is the bowling department that will be the bigger concern for the visitors.

Having come into the series without the pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, an injury to another bowler is the last thing that they would have wanted. But it looks as though they will have to bring back Adam Zampa for the final two games and hope to turn on the screw against a rampant who have won nine ODIs on the bounce. One hopes that Agar, who was making a comeback of sorts can make a swift recovery, especially with the Ashes not too far away.

​