Ashley Nurse recalled for lone T20I against England

Barbados [West Indies], Sept 1 (ANI): West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse, who played his last international match in January 2015, has been recalled in the 13-man T20I squad for the lone match against England later this month.

Nurse has been named as a replacement for leg-spinner Samuel Badree, who was unavailable due to a prior commitment.

It should be noted that Nurse has so far gone wicketless in the four T20Is he has played since making his debut in April 2011.

However, he was the leading wicket-taker in their domestic 50-over competition - the Regional Super50 - last season.

The Caribbean side, meanwhile, have retained the other 12 players who featured in the side's nine-wicket win over India in the only T20I match in July.

Reflecting on the squad, national selector Courtney Browne said that the team is a perfect mix of experienced and young players who would easily adapt to the English condition.

"We have a good mix of experience and youth that should adapt to English conditions quickly. Coming off the series win against India in the Caribbean in July our expectations is to see the team play a highly competitive game and bring that T20 Caribbean atmosphere to England," ESPNcricinfo quoted Browne as saying.

West Indies are slated to play the lone T20I match against England on September 16 in Chester-le-Street, before the two sides head into a five-match ODI series beginning September 19 at Old Trafford.(ANI)