Ashes 2017/18: Five English cricketers to watch out for

England head Down Under to take on Australia and defend the Ashes title that they won on home soil in 2015. In the much-anticipated series beginning in Brisbane on 23rd October, the Barmy Army will have to be in top voice to give competition to the Australian home crowd.
England have announced their squad for the series and the reaction to the announcement was not positive, given the current situation surrounding the national team.
Ben Stokes, who was recently charged with physically assaulting an unnamed individual after a pub encounter, suffered a minor crack in his right hand. Pundits and officials still believe Stokes will be ready for the start of the tour.
England have selected a rather weak squad in the eyes of certain experts, including former captains like Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan, who believe that the top-order batting is where England might struggle and is an area where a chunk of their major problems lie.
With Australia’s formidable bowling attack, the English will need to put on a strong batting display over the course of the five Tests to thwart the Aussie threat.
We take a look at five English cricketers who are vital to their country’s chances of retaining the Ashes:
Craig Overton
Devon-born 23-year-old Craig Overton, an uncapped all-rounder, has been called up to the English national side to take on Australia.
The right-hander enjoyed a successful couple of seasons for Somerset in the English County league, scoring over 400 runs and picking more than 30 wickets in the 2015 season.
Boasting a strike-rate of just over 20, Overton bagged 43 wickets in the County Championship, earning himself a place in the Ashes squad for England.
Having received a call-up to the national setup in all formats of the game as a backup before, Overton, who is an explosive player with a reputation of mouthing off, could cause the Aussies some problems on their home soil.
Dawid Malan
30-year-old Dawid Malan is an experienced County cricketer, having played for Middlesex for the last ten years. Previously identified as a player who could represent England, Malan experienced a dip in form for over two years which led to him losing his chance of making it to the national team.
During his barren spell with the bat, Malan continued to persevere. A hundred, scored after two years, brought back confidence in the player, and his ability and grit have helped him shone through, with some spellbinding innings earning him a call-up to face the mighty Aussies.
Malan is a calm customer and could be England's answer to what is being considered the weakest batting order to ever play the Ashes.
Mason Crane
20-year-old English leggie Mason Crane is one of the three uncapped players called up for the Ashes.
Crane, a Hampshire County cricketer, holds the record for being the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul in the club's history. A big fan of Shane Warne, Crane was inspired by the Aussie during the 2005 Ashes in England as an eight-year-old.
Crane now has the chance to play the Ashes, just like his idol Warne and many others did before him.
England have a young, inexperienced squad who could test the Aussies, and the 20-year-old looks set to make his debut for the national side.
Gary Ballance
Gary Ballance, who has been brought back to the international fold, has experience playing the Ashes, although his performances weren't great the last time. His recent form at the domestic level is the primary reason for his call-up.
Brought in to replace Jonathan Trott, he has been in and out of the England side over the last couple of years, failing to cement his place.
If he manages a string of good performances against Australia, Ballance's place in the side will be all but his, as England lack temperament and experienced players at the top of the order.
James Vince
26-year-old right-handed batsman James Vince, a player with bags of ability and admirers all over, was claimed to be the perfect fit for England on the international stage.
Having played seven games before, Vince's performances have not caught the eye, averaging a meagre 19.27 till now. However, a recent run of good performances in County cricket forced the selectors to pick the young batsmen for his first Ashes series.
A middle order bat, who is calm and composed with his strokes, will be a hard man to stop once he gets going. England will be hoping for their young guns to fire, as Vince could prove to be a menace for Australian bowlers to deal with.