Armaan grabs third place in Super Trofeo Asia Series

Buriram (Thailand), May 21 (IANS) Indian racer Armaan Ebrahim continued his good run in the Super Trofeo Asia Series, clinching a second successive podium despite engine problems at the Chang International Circuit here on Sunday.

Spearheading the FFF Racing team in the company of UK's Jack Bartholomew, Armaan did well in Race 2 to take the second place in qualifying.

He began strongly but the safety car came out in the third lap and bunched up the field for the next two laps.

Armaan, however, got into his groove thereafter and held on to his second position till the pit stops. Bartholomew took charge of the race at this stage but suffered overheating and the engine went into safe mode.

'I am glad that we managed to take the third place and to pick up a few good points. Overall though, I am disappointed as we lost out on the second position for no fault of ours,' Armaan said, after the race.

Race 1 was not so rewarding for the FFF duo as Bartholomew started in the fifth place. He maintained good pace, though, to hold on to his position through his stint.

After the pitstop, with Armaan at the wheel, the car went into safe mode which meant that he was stuck at 60 kmh for about 300 metres. It cost him 10 seconds.

Despite that, JK's Armaan fought on and overtook GDL Racing's Nigel Farmer at the hairpin in the final round to take the fourth place.

The third round will take place in Suzuka, Japan.

