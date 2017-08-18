It's unlucky that I have hardly got a chance, says Sreenath Aravind

​

It is estimated that 5% of the total population of India play cricket at a competitive level. To put things in perspective, a staggering 6.5 crore people take part in school, college, district, state, and national cricket in the nation.

Being the most popular game in the country by a huge margin, the competition to break into the Indian side increases manifold.

Boasting a bowling average of 23 for Karnataka at the domestic level, Sreenath Aravind would have probably walked into the national side of any other country. However, given the amount of competition to get into the squad in India,

With the number of players vying for a single spot on the side, it becomes that much more important to make the most of that chance.

A poor debut can prove to be extremely costly and unfortunately, that's what happened with the 32 year old from Karnataka.

"It's unlucky for me that I have hardly got a chance. It's not disappointing as I am happy to see my fellow cricketers play for India and grow. For me, I am happy with what I have now and will take it one game at a time. We have a good combination in the Indian team with the right mix of fast bowlers, batsmen, and spinners," said Aravind.

Over the past few years, we have seen a few Indian cricketers make a comeback at the age of 30 plus, or even make a debut at a later age. This year saw the comeback of Yuvraj Singh into the ODI squad after a gap of four years.

Kedar Jadhav, who has become an integral part of the middle order of the Men in Blue made his debut at the age of 29 and has improved over the past two years.

Seeing these cricketers, it might give someone like Aravind hope to make a comeback himself. Currently 32 years old, he feels he has a lot left in him and dreams about making a mark on the international stage.

"Definitely. I will grasp at any chance that is given to me. I'll keep on performing well and waiting for the chance to get back to the side. I am totally happy with what I am now and I can't decide the future. I like to stay in the present and do my work the hard way."

After his exploits at the domestic level and the IPL in 2011, he was all set to make his debut the same year. However, a knee injury prevented him from doing so.

He had to wait for four years to finally get a chance to shine. He made his debut in a T20I against South Africa in 2015. Unfortunately, he was unable to defend 10 runs in the final over and was quite expensive overall.

That was the last chance he got with the Men in Blue and went back to playing domestic cricket ever since.

Despite playing only one game, he learned a lot from his time in the Indian squad - especially from MS Dhoni, who was leading the side back in 2011 and 2015. Aravind heaped praise on the former captain and labeled him as "cool".

"It was a very good learning experience and I have learned a lot from him. He is a patient guy and he handles the situation very calmly. In pressure situations, he comes and tells me to calm down and do my best. Off the field, he is a very cool guy and he is always with the team and talks a lot. It's very nice to be around with him."

KPL, IPL and more

​

