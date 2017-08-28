It's time to laud Rohit Sharma for his fight, not his talent

​

Talent, in sport, is a double-edged sword.

Whenever an up-and-coming athlete wields his game with flair and fearlessness, the word of his/her 'talent' is splashed across sports media.

Be it Marcus Rashford's double strike on his Premier League debut, Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon triumph over Rafael Nadal or Lebron James' record-breaking performance in his prep-to-pro match, 'natural talent' has always been a best seller to sports analysts and audiences.

However, almost every time, this term is associated with youngsters and it does them more harm than good. It can either compound the pressure that's already mounting on their shoulders or propel them into fame they're unready to handle.

The worst side-effect of this tag, though, is the perception that it creates about the youngster's work ethic. More often than not, it's assumed that those with talent do not work hard enough. Rather, that they do not need to work hard enough. Popular belief even ushers us to badge them with adjectives like lucky, lazy and lousy.

That is exactly what was done to Rohit Sharma in the first half of his career. He was accused of tardiness, his passion was always questioned and everything he did was subject to needless scrutiny.

Make no mistake, the man is extremely talented. In fact, there isn't a shot in world cricket that can match the cover drive that flows from his bat. It looks like every grain of the English willow recites poetry to the ball, and the ball glides to the boundary, energised by its verses.

Amidst all the beauty, he has a pull shot with the power to shake a laggard out of his stupor. Here, his bat does not make love to the ball. It destroys it. The blade defies the law of inertia, kills the delivery on its rise and slams it to 90 degrees to the right.

This immense ability that Sharma possesses is always considered to be his unique selling point. It has become the foreword, body, and epilogue of his story.

Maybe it is time to change that perception now.

Sharma's seamless talent tends to overshadow the immense grit that whirls within him. It has sidetracked his effort and exertion. However, it does not point to the challenges that the man has fought through till today.

In fact, he keeps getting them with every passing series.

The right-hander came into the ongoing ODI series after a hiatus of almost two months. As always, the pressure on him was colossal, courtesy Ajinkya Rahane's brilliant performance as his replacement for the West Indies tour in July. The man from Mumbai was rested for the ODI series and his fellow Mumbaikar went on to win the Man of the Series award in his position.

Sharma was given his spot as soon as he was back for Sri Lanka, but it was clear that there are talented players waiting in the wings to grab it up the moment he fails.

The setting was tough, more so with his average of 14.25 in 50-over cricket in Sri Lanka. The list of his last 9 ODI innings on the island reads scores of 4, 4, 4, 0, 0 and 5.

To add fuel to fire, he was run-out in the first match of the series. It further augmented the pressure on his shoulders.

The 30-year-old responded and how!

Chasing 231 in the second game of the series, he stitched a 109-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan. He looked steady and strong through the innings before perishing for a well-played 54 in the match. His innings was crucial from India's perspective, but he still didn't look his vintage self.

