I'll always regret that I wasn't able to play 2011 World Cup: Praveen Kumar

With 112 wickets in 84 matches across all three formats in a career that spanned just over four years, one might consider Praveen Kumar one of the unluckiest cricketers to have played for the country. Yes, someone who represents the county does not often fall under the unlucky category, but in this case, Praveen did well for India in all the three formats but was still discarded from the side in 2012.

After making his debut for India in 2007, Praveen burst into stardom in the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series in which he took 10 wickets, including six in the finals. He was one of the reasons why India won the tournament.

Since then, Praveen, whose strength is to move the ball both the ways and make the opposition batsmen uncomfortable at the start of the innings, has been an integral part of the Indian limited-over sides. He was initially picked in India's squad for the 2011 World Cup, but missed out on playing in the tournament due to an elbow injury and was replaced by S Sreesanth just a few days before the start of the tournament.

Soon after, he made his Test debut and had a very good run in the format as he picked up 27 wickets in just six matches at an extraordinary average of 25. Unfortunately, six Test matches were all he could manage in his entire career. He suffered a rib fracture before India's tour of Australia in 2011 and since then, played only a handful of ODI and T20I matches before featuring his last international game for India in March 2012.

It has been over five years since he last played for India and he is still not in the reckoning in spite of impressing in the Indian domestic circuit.

The seamer, who will turn 31 in a couple of weeks, has played a total of 59 first-class matches for Uttar Pradesh, Central Zone and other teams in which he has picked up 239 wickets at an average of 23, and 185 wickets in 139 List A matches (including 68 ODIs) at an average of 29.

Despite his peak years being behind him, Praveen is still working hard to make a comeback. He is with the UP team that are taking part in the 2017 Kalpathi-AGS All India Buchi Babu Invitation cricket tournament in Chennai where he is acting as a player and mentor.

Sportskeeda caught up with the out-of-favour Indian pacer on the sidelines of the tournament and here are some of the excerpts from the interview.

