Anil Kumble puts forward bizarre demand to BCCI

What's the story?

Indian coach Anil Kumble made two specific demands in the presentation to the CoA (Committee of Administrators), appointed to oversee the functioning of the BCCI, on Sunday in Hyderabad.

The demands, as revealed by the Mumbai Mirror, were to increase the wages of the skipper Virat Kohli by 25% more than his teammates and to make the coach a permanent member of the selection committee.

That coaches and captains wish to be on the selection panel is common but an additional fee for a skipper of the national team is a surprising development. If the demand is met, it would improve Kohli's wages, which currently stand at Rs. 5 crores, by Rs. 1.25 crores.

Sources from the BCCI also revealed that Kumble asked for a 10% increment for the players and support staff. However, the BCCI source, as revealed by the Mumbai Mirror, said, “The next AGM is in September when the matter will come up for discussion unless the BCCI decides to convey a special general body meeting. Obviously, the challenge before the BCCI and the Committee of Administrators is to work out a solution to the players’ demand for a salary hike,"

In case you didn't know...

The BCCI has a set pay structure and the wages are given to players and the support staff based on this. Kumble, however, felt that the captain shoulders additional responsibilities and should be given a higher amount as 'captaincy fees'.

BCCI Current Pay Structure

Grade-A players - Rs 2 crore annually

Grade-B players - Rs 1 crore annually

Grade C players - Rs 50 lakh annually

Test match fees - Rs 15 lakh/Test

ODI match fees - Rs 7 lakh/ODI

T20I match fees - Rs 3 lakh/T20I.

The heart of the matter

Kumble wants changes in the current pay structure. His demands include a captaincy fee for the skipper of the national team and also for the coach to become a permanent member of the selection panel. He also added that the players and support staff need a 10% raise.

While speaking about the support staff, Kumble reiterated that the current batting coach, Sanjay Bangar, and fielding coach, R Sridhar, should be retained in their respective roles.

What's next?

Kumble did not respond to queries from the media but a BCCI source revealed that the coach has his own views on how the cricket team should be run on an administrative level. The former Indian skipper’s demands will only be discussed during the board's general body meeting which is scheduled for September.

Author’s Take

While Kumble's demand to include the coach as a permanent member of the selection committee is understandable, it is bizarre that he has asked for the captain to be paid 25% more than his peers. This practice might not only disrupt the salary structure, but also create discord amongst the top players, especially players senior to Kohli in the national team.