Andrew Tye replaces Pat Cummins for India T20s

What's the story?

Australia have named fast bowler Andrew Tye as the replacement for Pat Cummins, who was withdrawn from the T20I squad to play India for a better management of the bowler's workload. Australia follow the five-match ODI series, which they are trailing 0-3, with a three-match T20I series starting October 7 in Ranchi. Meanwhile, Cummins would be returning home after the conclusion of the ODI series on October 1 in Nagpur.

Tye has played 5 T20I for Australia and has five wickets at 37.60. However, in all T20 cricket, the 30-year-old has 74 wickets from 51 games at 21.54 and widely regarded as a T20 specialist back at home.

In case you didn't know

Australia, who have been suffering from several injury layoffs to players, didn't want to risk Cummins, one of their spearheads, keeping in mind the Ashes series that lies ahead. Cummins has been touted to be Australia's third pacer, sharing the attack with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood -- both of whom are already nursing injuries -- when England come knocking in November.

The first Ashes Test begins in Brisbane on November 22 and Cummins is likely to play the Sheffield Shield in the build-up to marquee series.

The details

Cummins, since his comeback to international cricket in the Test series against India in March, six years on from his international debut in 2011, has been a mainstay in Australia's lineup since and has shared the burden of Australia's pace attack in the absence of Starc in Bangladesh and Hazlewood in India.

Given the 24-year-old's tryst with injuries and considering Australia have been reeling with the loss of several cricketers, the team management thought it fit to rest the cricketer from the T20I leg of the limited-overs tour of India.

Tye has played against India, albeit within the confines of his home, when Australia hosted India for 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is in January 2016. However, his experience in the IPL with the Gujarat Lions holds him in good stead when it comes to adjusting to the conditions in the subcontinent with such a short turnaround time.

He picked up 12 wickets from 6 matches at 11.75 for the Lions in IPL 2017 and finished his stint, which included a hattrick and a career-best of 5/17, has their highest wicket-taker.

Author's take

It is best for Australia to ensure that there are no more injuries to any of their players. Ashton Agar, the left-arm spinner, has already been ruled out of the tour owing to a finger injury. Aaron Finch has only just recovered from his layoff and played his first game of the tour in Indore.

However, in Finch's absence, makeshift opener Hilton Cartwright struggled against Indian new-ball bowlers and surrendered the advantage to the hosts early in the innings as Australia lost quick wickets at the top of the order.

