Analysing the reasons why Dale Steyn is a better Test bowler than James Anderson

One of the best sights in cricket is seeing a fast bowler running in with a red cherry in hand and shattering the stumps. Nothing can match that. Over the years, we have seen the West Indian bowlers make opposition batsmen dance to their tunes, Pakistan's pace trio bamboozle the batsmen with their pace and swing, the likes of Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thompson, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Shane Bond and Alan Donald etc. dominate the opposition.

McGrath, with 563 Test wickets, is the leading wicket-taker among the pacers and one bowler who can surpass him is England's, James Anderson. Recently, Anderson became the third bowler after McGrath and Courtney Walsh to take 500 Test wickets and the 35-year-old is currently in the sixth position on the list of all-time wicket-takers.

Anderson has already set his sights on playing the 2019 Ashes and if he remains injury free, he will easily go past the Aussie's tally. Meanwhile, he has a rival who has also threatened to surpass McGrath's rally, Dale Steyn. Over the last decade, Steyn has been the best Test bowler by a long way and has often been pitted against the Englishman for the 'best fast bowler of this generation' tag.

Who is the better bowler? Jimmy Anderson or Dale Steyn? Let us take a look at a detailed analysis between two of the best Test bowlers of this era.

Overall record

Anderson and Steyn made their Test debuts for their respective teams just 18 months apart. It took Anderson five long years to cement his place in the English Test team as they had the likes of Matthew Hoggard, Steve Harmison, Freddie Flintoff, Simon Jones etc in their ranks.

On the other hand, Steyn had a few nervous moments in his first few matches after making his debut in December 2004, as he was dropped from the side in 2005 before making a strong comeback the next year.

Since then, there was no turning back for the Proteas bowler as he established himself as a part of the South African pace attack that had the likes of Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini. Under the guidance of Pollock, he had his breakthrough season in 2007, as he took 44 wickets in seven matches at an average of 17.47.

Just as Steyn hit a purple patch in 2008 with 74 wickets in 13 Tests at 20, Anderson became a regular in the English side, establishing himself as the focal point of England's bowling attack in the format. That year saw him take 46 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 29.

