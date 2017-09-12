Analysing India's options for the upcoming Australia series and looking ahead to the 2019 World Cup

​

“The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested.”

MSK Prasad, the chairman of selectors, had said this while announcing India's squad for the first three ODIs against Australia. Whether the two Test stalwarts have actually been ‘rested’ has been debated in wake of their poor recent form and comparative failure in the Champions Trophy. However, the preference for Axar Patel and Y Chahal, players who were on the fringes a few years back, is emblematic of a certain problem the Indian team is facing currently.

The problem of plenty.

Slowly but surely, over the past 18 months, the Indian cricket team, has, for the 50-over format built enviable bench strength. Here, we look at each position and the options available for the World Cup to be held in 2019. In addition, a team is selected that could possibly start the series against Australia.

The Openers

Options - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane

The recent series against Sri Lanka has consolidated the places of the opening duo, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Although Rohit was always a surety, Shikhar’s patchy form had put his selection in doubt. However, his emphatic returns in the Sri Lanka series mean that Rahul will most likely be tried lower down the order while Rahane will remain the third-choice opener.

Opinion

Despite Rahul being a serious contender for the opener's slot, Rohit and Dhawan feed of each other well and their left-right combination is an advantage the team cannot forego. Besides, with the World Cup being held in England, considering Dhawan and Rohit’s imperious form in the country (both average in excess of 50), it makes sense to give them a chance to flourish at the top.

No. 3

Option - Virat Kohli

He is the first name on the team sheet and there is not much to say about Virat Kohli that hasn’t already been said. The number of runs he churns out, the speed with which he makes them, and the frequency with which he combines the two facets has already earned him comparisons with Sir Don Bradman, at least in the limited-overs format.

That he is the team’s no. 3 is a given. His attacking and energetic captaincy along with the team culture he has built is taking the team to new heights.

