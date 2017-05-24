Analysing ICC’s new financial model and its implications

Cricket is not a mere sport. In India, the controlling board generates an annual revenue close to INR 20 Billion. For its great fan following, it is no less than a religion. For its sheer ability to mint money, it’s none less than a great business model. Because of the portfolio of the people controlling the game and cross-country interplay, it has no lesser significance than politics.

Talking about the business and politics of the game, it is worth analysing the recent phenomenon that’s taken the cricketing world by storm: ICC’s new financial model. The way the series of events have unfolded, the event is a case in point for multiple perspectives: negotiation strategies, handling geopolitics, crisis management and more.

In this article, we attempt to analyse the implications of the new model, pinpoint the need of revenue restructuring and discuss the way forward that could help the sport achieve what this model is intended to.

Below is a snapshot of ICC’s new financial model depicting how the revenue is going to be shared among the major cricket playing nations. As seen, India continues to be the largest beneficiary followed by Australia, England and others.

Country-wise revenue amount as per ICC new financial model Country India Australia England New Zealand South Africa Pakistan Sri Lanka West Indies Zimbabwe Bangladesh Afganistan Ireland Revenue Share (MN USD) 293 132 143 132 132 132 132 132 94 132 55 55

Putting the new model in the right perspective

The new financial model is critical in especially two aspects: the cut in India’s share and the allocation of hefty funds to the associate nations. Prima facie, the revenue amount that BCCI is set to receive according to the proposed model, tells us that India is still the single largest beneficiary amongst all nations.

We may, however, require different yardsticks to understand the ‘value’ of this monetary figure. Besides the fact that BCCI’s share in the proposed model reduces to half to its earlier share which may jeopardise its growth plan going forward, one may also note that India is by far the largest among all nations where cricket is played as a competitive sport at a professional level.

As illustrated in the below infographic, India’s per capita revenue share (ICC Revenue per Indian) is the lowest among the big three cricketing nations by far. This means, if the shared revenue amount is to be distributed among all Indians equally, it drips down to a negligible amount for their cricketing development. Incidentally, India also has way too low per capita GNI (Gross National Income) compared to its developed counterparts.

