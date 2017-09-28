Amitabh Chaudhary is violating SC order: Aditya Verma writes to CoA

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Aditya Verma, secretary of the 'unclaimed' Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) and the petitioner in the Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing case, has written to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), alleging a constant breaching of the Supreme Court orders by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary.

In a letter to CoA chief Vinod Rai, Verma reiterated that Amitabh Chaudhary had given a false undertaking to the Supreme Court before mentioning details about the latter's unauthorized bank account dealing.

"Amitabh Chaudhary submitted an undertaking before the Apex Court that he has resigned from the post of President, Jharkhand State Cricket Association and he would be ensuring the implementation of the reforms. However, the RTI of SBI, Bistupur , Jamshedpur Branch reveals that Amitabh Chaudhary is still operating the account the bank account of the Association as its signatory," Verma wrote.

Verma's comments came in the wake of his plea filed in Supreme Court, wherein he alleged that Chaudhary had disregarded the court's direction by inviting disqualified cricket administrators to attend the BCCI's meetings.

It should be noted that Chaudhary has completed more than three years as the office bearer of Jharkand State Cricket Association (JSCA), and according to the Lodha Committee recommendations, he is not supposed to hold any post in his state association.

And Verma, in his letter to CoA, pointed out that that Chaudhary convened a meeting of the Ranchi District Cricket Association, a body affiliated to JSCA.

"It is also noteworthy that Amitabh Chaudhary convened an Annual General Meeting of the Ranchi District Cricket Association as the Chairman of the Ranchi District Cricket Association. It is made clear that despite the undertaking, he is still holding the post of the Chairman of Ranchi District Cricket Association, a body affiliated to Jharkhand State Cricket Association. It would not be out of place to state that Avinash Kumar, a senior I.A.S officer is the President of the Ranchi District Cricket Association. The whole action is contrary to the purpose and purport of the Apex court," Verma pointed out.

Verma, who has also submitted transaction statement of the particular bank account, further called on the CoA chief to refer the case to CBI in case there is a misappropriation of funds.

" It is humbly submitted that Mr. Amitabh Chaudhary who has been a senior I.P.S is flaunting the orders of the highest court of the country. He is using muscle power , as an former cop and as always as flexing muscles by mis-utilizing his position as an Acting Secretary of the BCCI. Therefore, it is humbly prayed that in case of misappropriation of funds, an independent auditor especially in Jharkhand State Cricket Association and this serious matter must be referred to C.B.I," Verma concluded. (ANI)