Ambrose will 'certainly take' England coaching job if offered

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 23 (ANI): Legendary West Indian fast bowler Curtly Ambrose has shown his interest for the role of England's bowling coach post which is set to go vacant with departure of Ottis Gibson.

Gibson is all set to replace Russell Domingo as South Africa's head coach, with an announcement expected later this week.

It is expected that Gibson will not start his coaching gig with the Proteas until the end of the Third Test against West Indies, which starts on September 7.

Although the 48-year-old is contracted with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until the end of 2018, it is understood that both ECB and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have now agreed a compensation package which allows him to leave early.

With Gibson not being with England during the course of the limited-overs matches against West Indies - there are five ODIs and a T20I scheduled before the end of September, it is expected that ECB may need to appoint an interim bowling coach.

Ambrose, who took 405 wickets in 98 Tests, has said that he would like to share his knowledge in the England set-up.

"If an opportunity came from England, I would certainly take it because I think I have something to offer," Sport24 quoted Ambrose as saying.

"I would be very interested in returning to international cricket," he added.

The 53-year-old was surprisingly replaced as the bowling coach of West Indies after helping the team to the World T20 title in India in 2016. (ANI)