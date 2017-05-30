Ambati Rayudu says his biggest goal is to regain India cap

What’s the story?

Publicised as India’s next batting star, Ambati Rayudu grabbed everyone’s eyes way back in 2001 while training at the National Cricket Academy. However, it took a long time for him to break into the International circuit.

Recently, in a chat with The Hindu, the flamboyant stroke-maker hailing from Hyderabad claims that he is at the peak of his batting career and his most important objective is to be a part of Indian Cricket Team.

“I personally believe that the best years for a cricketer, especially a batsman, are between 28 and 35. So, my gut feel is that the best years are ahead of me. I have been very consistent in recent years and feel that I am at my peak as a batsman.”

“At different levels and in major tournaments you push yourself to be in the national reckoning. In that context, winning the recent IPL and contributing in my own little way has given me immense satisfaction,” says the 31-year-old.

In case you didn’t know...

Rayudu plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has been in the squad from 2009. He has been a key member of the franchise and has witnessed all their three title victories.

The right handed batsman debuted for the nation at the age of 27 in a series against Zimbabwe in July 2013 and went on the score a gritty 63*, becoming the oldest Indian player (27y, 304d) to score and ODI fifty on debut.

He has had a very successful domestic run and has played for Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, then moved to Baroda and now finally has returned to represent Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy.

The heart of the matter

Rayudu had to wait long to make his debut for the nation and when he got his chance, he did play a few noteworthy knocks but has been limited to sporadic appearances.

However, the 30-year-old hasn’t lost the slightest of passion to do well. He considers himself to have matured as a cricketer over the years with a lot more positive aggression.

The batsman expressed his joy of winning the IPL 2017 title for MI in his hometown, Hyderabad and wished he had not been run-out as he was playing well, all set for a big knock in the final against Rising Pune Supergiant.

When asked about what are the big changes he sees in himself as a cricketer, he replied saying the game has taught him to be patient and a complete professional in what one is doing. His biggest learning has been to master the art of performing under pressure and all these have had a huge progressive impact on his life.

The man from Deccan had been in the scheme of things as far as Indian Cricket Team was concerned in the previous year. However, a series of injuries dented his chances. The dashing batsman has played 34 ODIs with an eye-catching average of 50.23, comprising of two centuries as well.

What’s next?

Rayudu continues to wait patiently to cement his spot in the Indian Team. He would look to carry on performing consistently in the domestic circuit for Hyderabad.

Author’s take

Rayudu’s performance at the domestic level has been exemplary. He is very well equipped to be a part of the Indian squad, but hasn’t found rhythm in the International circuit whatsoever. He has not been able to maintain a decent rapport with his coaches in the domestic level and hence the migration from Hyderabad to A.P. then Baroda and final back to where he started.

Nevertheless, he is a special talent who could prove to be a priceless addition to the squad.