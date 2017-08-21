I am focusing on 2018 World T20, says Mithali Raj

​

Mithali Raj is determined to focus on the 2018 World T20

What's the story?

Indian skipper Mithali Raj is currently focusing on the 2018 World T20. She decided not to take part in Australia's Big Bash League but said the players should perform to the best of their abilities in whichever tournament they take part.

Elaborating upon her approach to the 2018 Women's World T20, Raj said, "If India reaches the top-two in rankings, then I'll feel proud that I've got the team so far. I'm currently focusing on the World T20 next year, especially because we haven't done well in that tournament before.

"The expectations will be high and I believe it is important for me to be there for the girls and guide them through it," she added while talking to the Times of India. She further said, "From here on, whatever matches or tournaments we play internationally, it is important for the team to perform to the best of our ability."

In case you didn't know...

Indian team performed remarkably well in the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup. They successfully made their way to the finals of the tournament but were defeated by England in the decider.

However, India's campaign in the World Cup inspired an entire generation of cricket back home. This is the first time when the team was unanimously hailed as they battled their way against the strongest teams in the world.

The details

Raj is glad that she was a part of this revolution and the cricket and felt honoured by the overwhelming response with which the entire team was greeted in their homeland.

She also talked about her cricket plans in the next few years. She confirmed that she wants to keep playing as long as she is fit for the game.

Mithali also elaborated on her plans to groom the youngsters so that she can contribute towards nurturing fresh talents.

What's next?

Mithali Raj and Co. will return to their practice session soon to start preparing for the World T20 scheduled to take place next year.

Author's take

There is no doubt that Mithali Raj and her team revolutionised women's cricket in India. It is wonderful to see that the women's team is determined to give their best in the tournament scheduled for the next year.

Mithali Raj's commitment speaks volumes about the effort that the team is ready to put in. Her enthusiasm and determination as the captain are all that the team members will require to motivate themselves.

