Ali, Stokes rested for lone T20 against Windies

London [UK], Sept. 5 (ANI): All-rounder Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes have been rested for England's lone T20I against West Indies on September 16 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

The pair will return for the ODI series which begins in Manchester three days later.

Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan, who impressed with a half-century on his T20 debut against South Africa this summer, has also been included in the 14-man T20 squad.

However, the most notable omission from both lists is right-arm pacer Mark Wood, who was a central figure in England's Champions Trophy squad but who has since suffered with a heel injury which interrupted his Test summer and has kept him out of action since mid-July.

The Caribbean side are due to play a T20I and five ODIs after their three-match Test series gets over on September 11. The tournament is evenly poised at 1-1 after West Indies pulled off an upset win in the second Test at Headingley, Leeds.

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy and David Willey.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes. (ANI)