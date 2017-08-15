Alex Hales and Ben Stokes engage in hilarious Twitter banter

​

Hales and Stokes engaged in a witty banter on Twitter ahead of the WI series More

Ahead of England's first day-night Test, against West Indies, England stars, Alex Hales and Ben Stokes, were involved in a hilarious banter on Twitter. An innocuous post from Stuart Broad turned into a full-fledged Twitter banter between two of England's current limited-overs stalwarts.

England take on West Indies in a three-match Test series that begins with England's first-ever Day-Night Test, at Edgbaston on August 17. Ahead of what Broad termed as a "nerve racking" encounter, England will step into the unknown as seek to assert their dominance over West Indies.

While some members of the England side have played pink ball cricket, the majority haven't and Broad is among those with limited experience of playing with the pink ball and everything it brings.

Amidst all the seriousness of the series that is almost upon England, Hales and Stokes took it upon themselves to showcase a lighter side ahead of a crucial series.

It all began with Stuart Broad asking his followers on Twitter to caption an image of his fast bowling partner James Anderson taking a selfie.

While there were plenty of fans, who responded with some quite witty tweets for the caption, what took the cake was the banter between Hales and Stokes. And it all happened out of the blue as two England stars began taking pot shots at each other before a truce was finally called.

It all began when Hales dragged Ben Stokes into the debate.

'So glad I don't have a face like @benstokes38' — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) August 15, 2017

And Stokes wasn't one to back down.

I'm so glad I I don't have Hales ears,Hales nose,Hales fat sloppy arse....and his bong eyes — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 15, 2017

Things escalated quickly after that.

What about your hook nose, the rubber ring around your gut and the fact you look a Nanty Haywood/Jon Jo Shelvey love child? — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) August 15, 2017

What about you being the mistake of a one night stand between a Ork and Freddie Krugger and still got disowned for your looks — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 15, 2017

They then took it to another level after digging up old photos of each other.

Face like a clumsy bee-keeper pic.twitter.com/65dnWSHtwn — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) August 15, 2017

Wooow that's a bad one I admit.....but come on you look like a dumb bulldog chewing a wasp pic.twitter.com/u8fzx5ou32 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 15, 2017

But soon after that, they decided enough was enough and Hales, who began it all, called for a truce that was accepted by Ben Stokes.

While Alex Hales won't be playing in the Test series, both Stokes and Hales will be part of the limited-over squad as they take on West Indies in a solitary T20I and five ODIs following the Test series.

Judging by the banter both players seem to enjoy off the field, England will be hoping that they can replicate that with some magic on the field as well.

