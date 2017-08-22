Can Alastair Cook overtake Sachin Tendulkar in Tests?

​

Will Alastair Cook be the one break Tendulkar's utter dominance of all cricket records? More

It was the summer of 2011. India were to travel to England for a full-fledged tour. MS Dhoni's men were on the highest of heights after lifting the World Cup earlier that year. England seemed like a perfect platform for Sachin Tendulkar to score his hundredth century, which had evaded him in the World Cup as well as the West Indies series that followed.

The Master Blaster came excruciatingly close to achieving the feat in the fourth Test of the series, but was dismissed by Tim Bresnan for a painful score of 91.

The series was all about England and their dominance over the longest format of the game, and nothing, including Tendulkar's unreal record could take that away from the hosts.

One of the biggest performances of the series came from the then 27-year-old Alaistair Cook, who scored a scintillating double century in the third match of the series.

Today, Tendulkar is three years into retirement and Cook stands strong at yet another double century under his belt. The latter now has a chance not only replicating but overtaking the former's records.

Alastair Cook is a name that warrants reliability, purpose and solidity at the top of England's Test batting order. The left-handed batsman is no longer a human when he takes guard on the crease, but a tireless run-machine.

He has been a consistent scorer for England ever since he was drafted into the team in 2006, when he scored a fifty and a hundred against India in his debut Test in Nagpur. The man from Gloucestershire hasn't look back since then.

Today, 11 years since that day, he has accumulated 11568 runs in 145 Test matches with 31 centuries and 55 half-centuries. The 32-year-old recently scored a clinical double hundred against West Indies in England's first day-night Test that was played at Edgbaston.

Cook played a match-winning knock against West Indies at Edgbaston More

He is now 4,353 runs behind Tendulkar's tally of 15921. The top order batsman is extremely fit even at 32 years of age and was the last man standing in England's recent fitness test. He not only aced the yo-yo test that was conducted in the drill, but notched up the highest score in the team.

Apart from his ceaseless effort with the bat, it is instances like these that display Cook's refusal to give up and intense levels of concentration. These are the qualities that have ushered him to be the only man standing in race to catch up to Tendulkar's records as well.

Read More