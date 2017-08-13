Ahmed Shehzad gets trolled on Twitter after uploading post-workout picture

​

Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shahzad was trolled endlessly on Twitter after he uploaded a post-workout picture of himself.

The right-hander last played international cricket in the ICC Champions Trophy in June, where he played just one match before youngster Fakhar Zaman replaced him in the playing XI.

The talented batsman has played 13 Tests, 79 ODIs and 48 T20Is in his international career so far for Pakistan and has scored more than 4700 runs for them till now. For now, Shehzad is looking to make a comeback to the ODI playing XI.

Here is the picture that he recently posted on Twitter:

Sana: howz the feeling of a good work out?



Me: pic.twitter.com/a0mokMAvKo — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 8, 2017

The post clearly did not go well with the Pakistan fans and soon, they started taking a dig at the batsman through a flurry of tweets.

Here's a look at some of them:

Sana: howz the feeling of a good work out?



Me: let me brag about it on Twitter first #SelfieQueen — J. (@a_socialanimal) August 8, 2017

Hashtag Selfie Queen.

Hashtag Drama Queen. — Mehwish (@Mehwish_dr) August 8, 2017

There is a thing called Towel mate. Using it won't wipe out your supernatural cricket talent — Farhan Munir (@farhanmunir) August 9, 2017

Fakhar Zaman kaisa hai???????? — Dragon Fly (@Dr_Dragon001) August 8, 2017

Bragging at itz best...show off... — Zarar Mir (@zararmir) August 10, 2017

Car ka AC sahi karale,if money problem then muthoot gold loan hai na.... — Abhinavd Agarwal (@abhinavdagarwal) August 9, 2017

