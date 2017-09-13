Aguero reaches goals milestone as City thrash Feyenoord

Soccer Football - Champions League - Feyenoord vs Manchester City - De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands - September 13, 2017 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action with Feyenoord's Eric Fernando Botteghin Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

ROTTERDAM (Reuters) - Striker Sergio Aguero scored his 50th goal in European club competitions as Manchester City romped to a record 4-0 victory over Feyenoord in their Champions League Group F clash at De Kuip on Wednesday.

Defender John Stones bagged a brace of headed goals and Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus netted the other as City inflicted the heaviest-ever home defeat in UEFA club football on the Dutch champions and former European Cup holders.

Aguero reached his milestone with a typically clinical finish from Kyle Walker’s cross as City made a fast start to the game, scoring three times in the opening 25 minutes to stun their hosts and kill off the contest.

Feyenoord, playing in the Champions League group stage for the first time in 15 years, never seriously troubled City goalkeeper Ederson who had recovered sufficiently to play, albeit with a rugby-style scrum cap, after receiving a boot to the face from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in a 5-0 Premier League win on Saturday.

Stones had the visitors in front inside two minutes when he headed David Silva’s cross from a short corner through the legs of Feyenoord midfielder Tonny Vilhena at the back post.

Vilhena had scored when Feyenoord claimed a 1-0 victory over Manchester United almost a year ago to the day in last season’s Europa League group stages, but this time was left red-faced by his inability to keep the ball out of the net.

Aguero’s precise finish doubled City's advantage eight minutes later as they peppered the Feyenoord goal with shots and starved the home side of possession.

They were rewarded with a third goal when in-form forward Jesus tapped home after Benjamin Mendy’s fierce drive from outside the box was only parried by Feyenoord goalkeeper Brad Jones.

The home defence stood like statues expecting an offside flag that was never lifted and replays showed the match officials had made the correct call.

Aguero came close to a second goal when his close-range effort from a low cross went wide.

The visitors deservedly got their fourth as they kept up the pressure on the home defence, who again lost concentration from a City short corner and allowed Stones to this time power his header into the net from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Clare Fallon)