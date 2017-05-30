AC Milan sign defender Musacchio from Villarreal

Vilarreal (Spain), May 30 (IANS) Villarreal on Tuesday announced the transfer of defender Mateo Musacchio to AC Milan for around 18 million euros ($20 million) with the Argentine having signed a four-season contract with the seven-time European football champions.

'Villarreal CF and AC Milan have come to an agreement for the transfer of Argentinean defender Mateo Musacchio, who will play for the Italian side next season,' the Spanish club said in a note on its website.

After the player passed a medical last week in Milan, the club acknowledged he was a good option and signed him right away, reports Efe.

Musacchio is now Milan's new player for the next four seasons, after eight seasons in the Castellon team, for which he played 250 times, making him one of the prominent defenders.

Last year the two clubs reached the beginning of an agreement for the transfer of the defender, but it was not completed because the Italian club did not make the agreed payment.

