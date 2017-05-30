AC Milan coach Montella renews contract until 2019

Football Soccer - AC Milan v Napoli - Italian Serie A - San Siro stadium, Milan, Italy - 21/01/17 - AC Milan's coach Vincenzo Montella sits on the bench before the match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

(Reuters) - AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has renewed his contract until 2019, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old former striker led the club to sixth place in Serie A this season, securing a place in Europa League qualifiers after missing out on Europe for three years in a row.

Montella joined AC Milan a year ago from Genoa-based club Sampdoria, replacing Cristian Brocchi, who had been promoted from youth team coach on an interim basis following Sinisa Mihajlovic's sacking.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Milan; Editing by Keith Weir)