Abhinav Mukund to miss the inaugural match of Duleep Trophy

​

Mukund is stricken with illness More

What's the story?

Abhinav Mukund will miss out on his team's first match in this year's Duleep Trophy owing to his ill-health. According to reports, he is suffering from dengue which might cause him to miss the entire tournament.

The Red India skipper has been admitted to the hospital. In his absence from the team that is currently in Lucknow, Dinesh Karthik will assume the role of skipper for the opening match of the tournament.

It has been confirmed that Prithvi Shaw will come in as Mukund's replacement in the squad. Moreover, Sudip Chatterjee or Priyank Panchal is likely to play at the opening position.

In case you didn't know...

Mukund is the opener for the Tamil Nadu team and has also captained the India 'A' side. He had an excellent domestic season last year, scoring 849 runs in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy.

He was gearing up for his first match when the illness struck. It was finally decided that Mukund must be given complete rest as the management resorted to seeking suitable alterations to the team.

The details

In the 2017 Duleep Trophy, he was set to lead his side in the tournament along with opening their batting. However, a few days ahead of the first clash, he complained of high fever and weakness. Reports confirmed it was dengue.

His team, India Red is up against India Green the inaugural match of the tournament. scheduled to be held today at Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

India Red Squad

Dinesh Karthik (C), Priyank Panchal, Sudip Chatterjee, Ishank Jaggi, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant (wk), Baba Indrajith, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Basil Thampi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ashok Dinda, Rahul Singh, CV Milind, Prithvi Shaw

Author's take

It is disheartening to see a player missing out on an important match or an entire tournament due to ill-health.

Mukund is one of the most dependable players in that squad and the team will surely be affected by his absence. It is highly unlikely for him to return to play for his side in this fortnight long tournament.

We hope for Mukund's speedy recovery.

Also, all expectations will now be held from Dinesh Karthik and his team that will look forward to beginning their campaign with a victory in this tournament. The players will have to create opportunities for themselves and take the team forward.

​