AB de Villiers needs to sort out his future, says Graeme Smith

What's the story?

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith believes that a strong leadership is a must for the Proteas if they wish to elevate themselves from the ongoing misery. The South African team will soon welcome Ottis Gibson as their new head coach.

Talking about Gibson as the new coach, Smith said, “We’ll first have to see how things go with him at the helm. One thing is certain, there is good, strong leadership needed for the team."

He also believes that South Africa need AB de Villiers to clear his stance on his International cricket career. “The situation with AB de Villiers needs to get sorted once and for all so that there is clarity for everyone and where they stand with him. The new coach will play a large and important role in that", he added.

In case you didn't know...

Gibson is currently working with the England team as their bowling coach. He will replace Russell Domingo (South Africa's current head coach).

Moreover, AB de Villiers has not been regular in his national duties. He has maintained distance from Test cricket for almost a year now. His last Test was against England in 2016.

The details

According to the reports, the deal between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will allow Gibson to commence his stint as the head coach of the South African team once England's Test series against West Indies concludes on September 11.

Smith believes that Gibson will play a crucial role in determining the right person to take up the job of leading the Proteas. According to him, South Africa need a strong headed leader to guide his team to their future glories.

He also thinks that all of these is possible only if AB de Villiers clearly states his plans regarding International cricket.

What's next?

Gibson will don the coach's hat for the Proteas ahead of the latter's fixtures against Bangladesh scheduled to start from September 28.

Author's take

There is no denying the fact that South Africa are struggling amidst the juggling of the captain's hat as well as the constant failure in the pressure games. A new coach is expected to fetch some relief in this unstable situation.

Moreover, de Villiers' approach towards Test cricket invited controversies in the past few months. He will have to step up and make a decision soon for the sake of his team.

