8 Indian Players who played Under-19 World Cup & later made their international debut the same year

Indian cricket has had much success in the past few years at the Under-19 World Cup. After a barren spell of 8 years, the team under Virat Kohli triumphed in Kuala Lumpur and then four years later, Unmukt Chand-led side won the title in Australia.

Here we look at 8 Indian players, who made their international debuts the same year as they played the Under-19 World Cups:

8.Jaydev Unadkat

The Saurashtra cricketer was part of India’s Under-19 setup for the 2010 Under-19 World Cup, where in 4 matches he picked up 8 wickets as India failed to make a serious impression in the competition.

Later that year, the senior Indian squad picked the young man as a backup seamer for the winter’s tour to South Africa and after Zaheer Khan was ruled out of the opening Test match in Centurion, made his Test debut.

It proved to be a forgettable outing for the cricketer, as he was smashed all over the park by the South Africans, finishing with figures of 0 for 101 in his 26 overs. That remains his only Test for India so far.

7.Piyush Chawla

The Uttar Pradesh leg-spinner was part of the 2006 Under 19 World Cup squad, held in Sri Lanka and had a splendid competition, picking up 13 wickets in 6 matches to finish as India's highest wicket-taker.

20 days after that tournament, the youngster was handed a Test debut against England in Mohali.

Chawla did not have the greatest of debuts with the ball, picking up the lone wicket of Andrew Flintoff even as India won the game by 9 wickets.

6.Parthiv Patel

