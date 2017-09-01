6 things that could happen if IPL had a transfer window like European Football clubs

​

​

The 2017 summer transfer window came to an end in most of the European countries last night and the Spanish window is set to get over later tonight and in Portugal, after another three weeks.

Almost all the clubs did a fantastic job in the last two months (Arsenal and Barcelona be like, seriously?!). The biggest buy of the window was Brazilian forward Neymar, who was signed by PSG for a whopping €222 million. Apart from him, Kylian Mbappe to PSG, Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, Alvaro Morata to Chelsea, Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona were some of the high-profile signings.

The excitement among the football fans during this two-month period is as much as the buzz cricket fans (at least a majority of the Indians) create during the Indian Premier league (IPL).

However, wouldn't it be great if the IPL had a transfer window like the Football clubs as well?

What all could happen? The Feeder clubs, the club that will buy success, the costliest player, free agents, transfer fee etc. Several unimaginable things in the cricketing circles will become a reality.

Let us take a look at six things that could happen if IPL had a transfer window like the Football clubs.

Note: IPL has a two-month long transfer window where teams can transfer players from some other franchises. But, the number of transfers (all low-profile ones) taking place throughout the IPL transfer window is probably less than the number of transfers that take place in the last one hour of the transfer deadline day in Football.

​

#6 Delhi Daredevils doing an Arsenal

​

The ones who follow both IPL and EPL/Champions League (this season, Europa league) will know that both Arsenal and Delhi Daredevils are the laughing stocks of their respective leagues. Reason? Not one, we have "four" reasons for it.

​

#1 Perennial under achievers of their respective leagues

My nephew has the same number of European Cups and IPL titles as Arsenal and Delhi Daredevils respectively. And while we are still waiting to welcome him/her to this world, both these teams have been just making the numbers in their respective tournaments for quite a few years now.

#2 Tactic? What is that?

Left back playing in the central defence in spite of having a CB on the bench, one of the best right backs in the league playing as a left wing back, playing a 'jack of all trades, master of none' player as the lone striker despite having a proven striker and a new signing (say goal machine). These were the so-called tactics employed by Arsene Wenger in Arsenal's recent game against Liverpool which they went on to lose 4-0.

