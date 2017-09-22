6 retired cricketers who could walk back into their respective national sides

​

Over the past few years or so, we have seen a lot of big names retire from all forms of the game.

Their absence has certainly left a big void in the respective teams they were a part of and there has been no perfect replacement for these retired cricketers.

A lot of these cricketers are currently playing domestic cricket and have been performing exceptionally well.

These particular cricketers could probably walk back into their national side and play for their country once again.

Sri Lanka - Kumar Sangakkara

Just like a fine wine, former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara seems to be getting better with age. He could walk back into the Sri Lankan side in all three formats and be their best batsmen.

While most of the Sri Lankan batsmen are currently struggling for form, Sangakkara seems to have evolved even more as a batsman and is scoring centuries for fun for Surrey in England's County Division 1.

Just a few days ago, Sanga hit his eighth century of the season. In addition to the centuries, he has three half-centuries from his 13 innings.

He has been sensational for Surrey this season and has broken numerous records. He holds the record for scoring the most number of centuries in a single domestic season.

WIth his form, he could surely help Sri Lanka come out of the abyss and become a powerhouse once again.

​

West Indies - Shivnarine Chanderpaul

​

Arguably one of the greatest Test batsmen ever, Shivnarine Chanderpaul was forced to retire from international cricket due to the problems between the cricketing board and the players.

However, with the relationship improving and a few players making a comeback, Chanderpaul could be a worthy addition to the Test side once again.

Despite his unorthodox stance, he has one of the most solid techniques and an extremely stable batsman at the crease. He has the ability to steer the innings and build big partnerships while frustrating the bowlers at the same time.

He is currently playing for Lancashire in the County Division. He has played 164 Tests for West Indies so far and has amassed 11867 runs at an average of 51.37 with 66 half centuries and 30 centuries to his name.

​

England - Marcus Trescothick

​

