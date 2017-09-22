6 retired cricketers who could walk back into their respective national sides

Over the past few years or so, we have seen a lot of big names retire from all forms of the game.
Their absence has certainly left a big void in the respective teams they were a part of and there has been no perfect replacement for these retired cricketers.
A lot of these cricketers are currently playing domestic cricket and have been performing exceptionally well.
These particular cricketers could probably walk back into their national side and play for their country once again.
Sri Lanka - Kumar Sangakkara
Just like a fine wine, former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara seems to be getting better with age. He could walk back into the Sri Lankan side in all three formats and be their best batsmen.
While most of the Sri Lankan batsmen are currently struggling for form, Sangakkara seems to have evolved even more as a batsman and is scoring centuries for fun for Surrey in England's County Division 1.
Just a few days ago, Sanga hit his eighth century of the season. In addition to the centuries, he has three half-centuries from his 13 innings.
He has been sensational for Surrey this season and has broken numerous records. He holds the record for scoring the most number of centuries in a single domestic season.
WIth his form, he could surely help Sri Lanka come out of the abyss and become a powerhouse once again.
West Indies - Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Arguably one of the greatest Test batsmen ever, Shivnarine Chanderpaul was forced to retire from international cricket due to the problems between the cricketing board and the players.
However, with the relationship improving and a few players making a comeback, Chanderpaul could be a worthy addition to the Test side once again.
Despite his unorthodox stance, he has one of the most solid techniques and an extremely stable batsman at the crease. He has the ability to steer the innings and build big partnerships while frustrating the bowlers at the same time.
He is currently playing for Lancashire in the County Division. He has played 164 Tests for West Indies so far and has amassed 11867 runs at an average of 51.37 with 66 half centuries and 30 centuries to his name.
England - Marcus Trescothick
Ever since Andrew Strauss retired from international cricket in 2012, there has been a big void left in the England cricket team's batting line-up.
Since then, England have tried out more than ten openers, none of whom have had a long run in the Test or ODI side. Over the past one year itself, they have tried out three openers namely Keaton Jennings, Haseeb Hameed, and Ben Duckett.
Trescothick was one of England's best ever opening batsmen. Unfortunately, he retired from the game due to personal problems which led him to depression.
However, he is back playing on the county circuit for Somerset this season and has been scoring runs consistently. He could be the perfect partner for Alastair Cook in Tests for the time being until they find a good opener.
New Zealand - Brendon Mccullum
Just like the England cricket team's problem, New Zealand, too, have had a void in their team after the retirement of the enigmatic Brendon Mccullum.
The former skipper was one of the best opening batsmen to have played for New Zealand. He had the ability to decimate the opposition on his day. He was equally aggressive in Tests as he was in ODIs and that is something which is missed by fans.
The current New Zealand opening pair of Jeet Raval and Tom Latham have been quite inconsistent and Mccullum could easily walk back into the side and help them overcome their problems at the top of the order.
He has played 101 Tests for the Kiwis and has scored 6453 runs at an average of 38.64 with 31 half centuries and twelve centuries to his name
Pakistan - Misbah-ul-Haq
One of the best captains Pakistan cricket had seen in a long time, Misbah-ul-Haq is certainly missed in the middle order along with Younis Khan.
While the Green Army continue to perform well in the shorter formats of the game, their Test results haven't been the best.
Misbah's calm and cerebral approach to captaincy along with his intense patriotism have made him the most successful Test captain Pakistan have ever had. Misbah has led Pakistan in 46 test matches, winning 22, losing 13 with 11 draws.
He peaked really late in his career and was most effective with the bat after the age of 35. In total, he played 75 Tests for Pakistan and has scored 5222 runs at an average of 46.62 with 39 half centuries and ten centuries to his name.
India - Zaheer Khan
The Indian cricket team have an extremely balanced side in the batting and bowling department.
Their bowling attack consists of Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah - all who have had immense success over the past couple of years.
However, if there is something which is missing, it is the presence of a left-arm seam bowler. Zaheer Khan, who fit the role perfectly when he was playing still continues to shine whenever he plays in domestic tournaments.
His addition in the current Indian bowling line-up could be the last piece of the jigsaw puzzle and could surely make India invincible, both home and away.