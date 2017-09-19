6 Reasons why India have started to win on unresponsive pitches

​

India no longer require the pitches to guarantee a win More

India are the No.1 ranked Test team in the world. They have been performing brilliantly in Test cricket recently by playing a different and refreshing brand of cricket. They have been consistent with their performances and have made a habit of winning on pitches that don't provide aid to their bowlers, and that is the biggest reason behind their rise to the top.

The limitations of their bowling unit were that they used to get exposed on pitches that didn't assist, which is no longer the case. Let us look at six main reasons that have helped India to win consistently on flat and unresponsive pitches:

Umesh Yadav's arrival on the big stage

Umesh Yadav has finally risen More

Umesh Yadav has been Virat Kohli's go-to man when he is looking for someone to provide him with a breakthrough. He has been bowling quick and fiery spells and has added a whole new dimension to his bowling by being consistent and reliable.

There was never any doubt about his ability to bowl quick. The only concern was his accuracy and his tendency to drift down the leg side every other delivery. Having resolved that, he is proving to be a tough nut to crack for the batsmen with his mean outswingers.

He has also developed his ability to bowl with the old ball by producing a lot of reverse swing. He has finally arrived on the big stage.

Advent of KL Rahul

KL Rahul provides a solid option at the top More

