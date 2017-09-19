6 Reasons why India have started to win on unresponsive pitches

India are the No.1 ranked Test team in the world. They have been performing brilliantly in Test cricket recently by playing a different and refreshing brand of cricket. They have been consistent with their performances and have made a habit of winning on pitches that don't provide aid to their bowlers, and that is the biggest reason behind their rise to the top.
The limitations of their bowling unit were that they used to get exposed on pitches that didn't assist, which is no longer the case. Let us look at six main reasons that have helped India to win consistently on flat and unresponsive pitches:
Umesh Yadav's arrival on the big stage
Umesh Yadav has been Virat Kohli's go-to man when he is looking for someone to provide him with a breakthrough. He has been bowling quick and fiery spells and has added a whole new dimension to his bowling by being consistent and reliable.
There was never any doubt about his ability to bowl quick. The only concern was his accuracy and his tendency to drift down the leg side every other delivery. Having resolved that, he is proving to be a tough nut to crack for the batsmen with his mean outswingers.
He has also developed his ability to bowl with the old ball by producing a lot of reverse swing. He has finally arrived on the big stage.
Advent of KL Rahul
KL Rahul made his Test debut for India in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG in 2014. Since then, he has grown from strength to strength, slamming four centuries and nine half-centuries with an average of 46.27.
He has a tremendous hunger for runs and can play every shot in the book. More importantly, his game is a right blend of attack and defense. He respects the good deliveries and punishes the bad ones.
His prolific run-making has stabilised his spot at the top and has provided the team with some excellent starts, even after losing the toss. When he gets a good start, he usually converts that into a big score, thereby helping the team to get a big total.
Healthy contributions from the lower order
One of the main reasons why India have amassed huge scores in the recent past is the healthy contributions from the lower order. The trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, and Ravindra Jadeja have provided a lot with the bat lower down the order.
They have provided a much-needed boost to the platform laid by the top order and middle order and have acted as the X-factor, which was missed earlier.
These contributions easily make a difference of about 100-150 runs which turns out to be crucial in putting the opposition under pressure. Hardik Pandya has also shown glimpses of his batting skills down the order during the recently concluded Sri Lankan tour. Although, a bigger test awaits the 24 year old.
Genuine Pace in their Ranks
If the pitch does not assist, then a captain looks at his quick bowlers to provide breakthroughs by deploying different strategies which take the pitch out of the equation. Earlier, Indian captains did not have that luxury. India was known to produce swing bowlers who were dangerous when the pitch aided them, but, on a flat track, their skills were neutralized.
The current Indian pacemen, however, provide Virat Kohli with that luxury. India has a group of bowlers that are devastating on a helpful track, and at the same time can provide breakthroughs on an unresponsive track by bowling quick.
Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Ishant Sharma have the ability to bowl quick and can also swing the ball upfront. Who can forget Ishant Sharma's spell at Lord's when he resorted to the short ball strategy as the pitch had very little on the final day which led to a massive win for India.
Wriddhiman Saha: The Superman
M.S Dhoni's retirement left a big void in the wicket-keeping department. Wriddhiman Saha, however, has done a fine job behind the stumps ever since he became the first choice wicketkeeper for India in Tests.
He is superb when the fast bowlers are on, and equally agile while the spinners operate. He grabs those half chances that make a huge impact on the game. He is fast, acrobatic and has excellent hands that aid quick stumpings.
He has 56 catches and 10 stumpings to his name. Along with that, he has scored 1112 runs with three Test centuries and five half centuries as well. He is surely right up there with the best wicket-keepers in the currest Test scenario.
The Five bowler theory
India have been able to consistently dismiss the opposition twice in the match. The bowlers have been fresh and charged up and since there are five bowlers playing, the workload is effectively reduced on each of them. Quick bowlers bowl in short spells and prove to be more effective.
It also provides the captain with diverse options to look for when a partnership is developing. R Ashwin's rise as a batsman has also helped the team's cause and has enabled them to field an eleven that comprises of five genuine options with the ball. It is not a secret that captain Virat Kohli is a fan of playing five bowlers in the team.