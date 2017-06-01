These are 6 possible names for Indian cricket team's next head coach

Mumbai [India], June 1 (ANI): Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and former Australian Test player Tom Moody are among the six people who have applied for the post of the head coach of Indian cricket team.

Apart from Sehwag an Moddy, current head coach Anil Kumble, former Indian cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh and former Pakistan and Bangladesh coach Richard Pybus are the other candidates to have put their names forward for the role, as per a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source.

Moody, who took retirement from cricket in 2001, has taken on the mantle of coach of the Sri Lankan national team, Western Australia and is a current coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2012.

Lalchand, who appeared in two Tests and four ODIs for India from 1985 to 1987, is currently officiating as the head coach of the Afghanistan national team.

Meanwhile, the names of former England international Pybus and Dodda Ganesh have come as a surprise for many.

Kumble's contract as head coach will end post-India's campaign at the Champions Trophy and the BCCI has already invited applications for the position.

The iconic leg-spinner, who took over the post of head coach from former cricketer Ravi Shastri, has had a successful tenure as under him, team India claimed the ICC Test ranking top spot.

The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take the team forward. (ANI)