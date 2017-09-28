6 instances when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ran each other out

Without a doubt, it is always a joy to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli together. The two best batsmen in the Indian limited-overs team have scored 3071 runs together in 58 innings at an average of 57 with 11 century and eight fifty-plus stands.
But, when the duo bat, one can always expect a lot of drama as they have a history of running each other out. Including today's match, six times this partnership has ended in a run-out and out of the six, Kohli was the victim on four occasions while Rohit walked back to the pavilion twice.
Let us take a look at the six instances when this partnership ended in a run-out in ODIs.
Note: They were involved in two run outs in T20Is as well. Both were dismissed once each.
#1 Virat Kohli vs West Indies, Kingston in 2011
After India were reduced to 79/3 after 16 overs in the last ODI of the five-match series in 2011, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did the repair work for their team by putting on a 110-run partnership in 20 overs.
When things were going well for both the batsmen and the team, disaster struck as Kohli was dismissed six runs short of a well-deserved century. Kohli flicked the ball to the deep square-leg region and took off for a run. He decided to take two as he took on the fielder, Ramnaresh Sarwan, who threw the ball accurately to his wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh who kept his calm in collecting the ball and broke the stumps with Kohli well out of his crease.
India managed to score just 251 in the first innings and West Indies chased down the total with ease.
#2 Virat Kohli vs Australia, Bengaluru in 2013
This match is remembered for Rohit Shama's epic 209-run knock. With the seven-match ODI series tied 2-2 going into the seventh ODI, Australia put India into bat in the final ODI. Both Kohli and Rohit joined hands when India were placed at 112/1 after 19 overs.
Walking into bat after the fall of Dhawan, Kohli drove Clint McKay to the mid-on fielder and took off for a quick single. Rohit responded to Kohli's call but gave a late call to stop.
By then Kohli was almost at the non-striker's end and the fielder, Nathan Coulter-Nile threw it to the wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and the New South Welshman whipped off the bails and Kohli was way out of the crease.
India scored 383/6 if their fifty overs and Australia failed to chase down the target as they lost by 57 runs.
#3 Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata in 2014
Whenever Rohit runs Kohli out in ODIs, he will go on to score a double century. This line came into being after this match as Kohli was run out and Rohit went on to score an ODI 200 for the second time.
In the first of the two dead rubbers against Sri Lanka in 2014, Sharma came into the Indian team after a long injury lay-off. And in his very first innings back, he scored a world-record 264.
During the innings, he put on a 202-run partnership for the third wicket off just 26 overs. When Kohli was looking set for a century, he mishit a slog to the fielder at the cow corner region. The fielder, Seekuge Prasanna, went for the catch, but unfortunately, the ball bounced in front of him, however, he did well to keep it from going past him.
Then, he collected the ball and threw it to the keeper Dinesh Chandimal and the gloveman did nothing wrong as he disturbed the stumps with Kohli well out of his crease. By the time Kohli hesitated for the second run, Rohit had almost reached him and Kohli had to sacrifice his wicket there.
Sri Lanka failed to beat Rohit's score by 13 runs.
#4 Virat Kohli vs Australia, Brisbane in 2016
Whenever Rohit runs Kohli out in ODIs, he will go on to score a double century. This almost came true once again as Kohli was dismissed and Rohit looked good for another big one before he was dismissed for 124.
After losing the first ODI, India opted to bat first in the second ODI at the Gabba and lost Dhawan early. Once again, Rohit and Kohli brought things back on track as they put on a 125-run partnership for the second wicket. When things were going well, Kohli hit a ball to the fine-leg fielder and took off for a double.
Kohli was quick in-between the wickets but the fielder, Kane Richardson, collected the ball and threw it flat to Matthew Wade, who disturbed the stumps in no time. Even a dive could not help Kohli to make it to the crease.
#5 Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan, Edgbaston in 2017
In India's first match of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, Rohit and Kohli were taking India to a good position before Rohit Sharma was run out in an unfortunate way.
When Rohit was batting on 91, Kohli hit a delivery from Shadab Khan straight to the point fielder Babar Azam and set off for a quick single. His partner, Rohit obliged and took off immediately to complete the run.
Rohit, who was running towards the striker’s end, knew that he had to put in a dive to make it to the crease.
He did just that and made sure that his bat crossed the line but unfortunately for him, the bat bounced off the ground while diving and was in the air when wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed whipped the bails off. The decision was referred to the third umpire and the bat wasn’t grounded, thus Rohit was adjudged out.
This was also the first time Rohit was run out when this pair was batting.
#6 Rohit Sharma vs Australia, Bengaluru in 2017
With the series already in India's bag, India were chasing 335 runs to take a 4-0 lead. Opener Rohit Sharma was looking solid at the crease when a terrible mix-up between both these batsmen took place.
In the 23rd over of the match, Kohli guided the ball down to backward point where Aussie skipper Steve Smith dived away to his left to stop the ball. He was not aware of what's going on and threw the ball to the batsman's end, where Rohit and Kohli were both vying to make the crease.
The ball missed the stumps and Head, who was backing up at midwicket, picked it up and threw the ball back to the bowler, who took off the bails. By the time Rohit turned back and tried to make it to the non-striker's end, Kane Richardson whipped off the bails while the batsman was nowhere in the frame.
YOU CAN WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE RUN-OUT HERE