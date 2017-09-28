6 instances when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ran each other out

​

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should look to improve their communication More

Without a doubt, it is always a joy to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli together. The two best batsmen in the Indian limited-overs team have scored 3071 runs together in 58 innings at an average of 57 with 11 century and eight fifty-plus stands.

But, when the duo bat, one can always expect a lot of drama as they have a history of running each other out. Including today's match, six times this partnership has ended in a run-out and out of the six, Kohli was the victim on four occasions while Rohit walked back to the pavilion twice.

Let us take a look at the six instances when this partnership ended in a run-out in ODIs.

Note: They were involved in two run outs in T20Is as well. Both were dismissed once each.

#1 Virat Kohli vs West Indies, Kingston in 2011

After India were reduced to 79/3 after 16 overs in the last ODI of the five-match series in 2011, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did the repair work for their team by putting on a 110-run partnership in 20 overs.

When things were going well for both the batsmen and the team, disaster struck as Kohli was dismissed six runs short of a well-deserved century. Kohli flicked the ball to the deep square-leg region and took off for a run. He decided to take two as he took on the fielder, Ramnaresh Sarwan, who threw the ball accurately to his wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh who kept his calm in collecting the ball and broke the stumps with Kohli well out of his crease.

India managed to score just 251 in the first innings and West Indies chased down the total with ease.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Australia, Bengaluru in 2013

This match is remembered for Rohit Shama's epic 209-run knock. With the seven-match ODI series tied 2-2 going into the seventh ODI, Australia put India into bat in the final ODI. Both Kohli and Rohit joined hands when India were placed at 112/1 after 19 overs.

Walking into bat after the fall of Dhawan, Kohli drove Clint McKay to the mid-on fielder and took off for a quick single. Rohit responded to Kohli's call but gave a late call to stop.

By then Kohli was almost at the non-striker's end and the fielder, Nathan Coulter-Nile threw it to the wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and the New South Welshman whipped off the bails and Kohli was way out of the crease.

India scored 383/6 if their fifty overs and Australia failed to chase down the target as they lost by 57 runs.

#3 Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata in 2014

Whenever Rohit runs Kohli out in ODIs, he will go on to score a double century. This line came into being after this match as Kohli was run out and Rohit went on to score an ODI 200 for the second time.

In the first of the two dead rubbers against Sri Lanka in 2014, Sharma came into the Indian team after a long injury lay-off. And in his very first innings back, he scored a world-record 264.

During the innings, he put on a 202-run partnership for the third wicket off just 26 overs. When Kohli was looking set for a century, he mishit a slog to the fielder at the cow corner region. The fielder, Seekuge Prasanna, went for the catch, but unfortunately, the ball bounced in front of him, however, he did well to keep it from going past him.

Then, he collected the ball and threw it to the keeper Dinesh Chandimal and the gloveman did nothing wrong as he disturbed the stumps with Kohli well out of his crease. By the time Kohli hesitated for the second run, Rohit had almost reached him and Kohli had to sacrifice his wicket there.

