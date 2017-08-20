6 established batsmen who scored more Test ducks than centuries

​

'Zero' is the worst number a batsman can have in front of his name on the scoresheet. Zero is the epitome of failure. It signifies shame.

But there are batsmen who digested the pain of scoring a zero several time in their life and still ended their careers as a successful batsman.

These great men didn't deter from the occasional failure and focused on starting a new inning in the next game. Thanks to their determination and persistence, they went on climb ladders of success .

Meet six such quality batsmen who have scored more ducks in their career than Test hundreds and see how they prevented their occasional failure from affecting their greatness.

#6 Mike Gatting- 10 hundreds, 16 ducks

Mike Gatting experienced everything in his cricket career. He was loved for his gutsy batting, he was envied for the surprising success he achieved as the captain and he was also hated for his straightforward behavior on and off the ground.

Gatting was England's pillar in the batting department during the 1980s and he came out to bat various positions and on most occasions walked back after putting England in a commanding position.

More than four thousand runs in 138 innings and 10 Test centuries reflect his batting prowess but one interesting stat about Gatting is the number of his ducks. During his 79 Tests, he was out for a zero on sixteen occasions.

Ten Test hundreds and 16 zeros exhibit the inconsistency in Gatting's batting.

#5 Mike Atherton- 16 Hundreds, 20 ducks

Michael Atherton was epitome of England's resistance More

South Africa set England a near-impossible target of 479 runs in the fourth-innings and gave themselves around two days of time to claim ten wickets. For the likes of Alan Donald and Shaun Pollack, two days on a tiring Johannesburg pitch were enough to pulverize a visiting team.

And then the impossible happened. England stood tall on the fourth and the fifth day to deny South Africa a victory and pull-off an impossible draw. At the forefront of this incredible rear-guard was their 27-year-old captain Mike Atherton who batted for more than ten hours to pile up 185 hard runs.

That innings which lasted for 492 balls defined Atherton's batting career. He was resolute, tough and staunch. Like many other quality batsmen, he would rarely miss an opportunity to flourish after making a start.

