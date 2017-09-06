6 best one-handed catches in ODI cricket

​

Rahul Dravid More

​

Ever since the days of Jonty Rhodes, no good team can afford to take fielding for granted as it is considered as one of the most important areas in modern cricket.

In fact, ‘catches win matches’ is an old adage but cricketers nowadays have turned catching into an art. How many times have we seen fielders pull off one-handed stunners that you don’t bother watching again and again?

Let us look at 6 best one-handed catches in ODI history. Juggling efforts on the boundary have been excluded and only clean, one-handed catches have been considered for selection.

#6 Rahul Dravid against Pakistan (Brisbane, 2000)

In sports, players often become the victims of perceptions. Rahul Dravid, for instance, is considered to be the 'Wall', a batsman with an unbreakable defence and classical technique. But brilliance on the field is something you don’t associate with him as he was considered to be a slow fielder.

But very few fans remember that he took one of the best ever one handed catches in cricket history against Pakistan at the Gabba back in January 2000. It was a tri-nation tournament featuring India, Pakistan and Australia, and in that match, Pakistan were set a low target of 196 by India.

Though India eventually lost the match, Pakistan did not have it easy as they were eight down in the end. And it was Dravid’s catch of Srinath’s bowling that truly stands out.

Srinath’s short ball was pulled forcefully by Moin Khan and Dravid, who was fielding at square-leg, dived to his right to take an incredible one-handed catch.

​

​

​

#5 Dwayne Leverock (Port of Spain, 2007)

Dwayne Leverock More

​

Over the years, some of the Affiliate and Associate ICC members, though considered to be minnows, have given us some great moments. One such moment was the stunning one-handed catch pulled off by the Bermuda cricketer Dwayne Leverock during the 2007 World Cup.

A policeman by profession who also drove a police prison van, Leverock was the largest player on a cricket pitch, weighing a staggering 20 stone (280 pounds or 127 kg). It was his catch off the bowling of Malachi Jones and the wild celebrations that followed which caught the imagination of the cricketing world.

Diving away to his right, he completed a one-handed stunner to dismiss India’s Robin Uthappa. Unfortunately, India piled on the runs, scoring 413 and winning quite easily in the end.

Read More